“WPS Office tutorial in Hindi”: Hindi Tutorial: WPS Office App Guide – Learn How to Use WPS Office Android App

WPS OFFICE Full APP Tutorial in Hindi | How to use WPS Office App – Hindi [WPS OFFICE Android App]

Introduction

WPS Office is a free office suite for Android devices that allows users to create, edit, and view documents, spreadsheets, and presentations on their mobile devices. The app is available in multiple languages, including Hindi, making it easy for Indian users to access and use this powerful tool. In this tutorial, we will go through the various features of WPS Office and show you how to use the app effectively.

Downloading and Installing WPS Office

To download and install WPS Office on your Android device, follow these steps:

1. Open the Google Play Store app on your device.

2. Search for “WPS Office” in the search bar.

3. Select the WPS Office app from the search results.

4. Tap on the “Install” button.

5. Wait for the app to download and install on your device.

Once the app is installed, you can access its features by opening the app from your device’s app drawer.

Creating a New Document

To create a new document in WPS Office, follow these steps:

1. Open the WPS Office app on your device.

2. Tap on the “New” button at the bottom of the screen.

3. Select the type of document you want to create (e.g. Document, Spreadsheet, Presentation).

4. Start typing or adding content to your new document.

Editing and Formatting Documents

WPS Office offers a range of editing and formatting options for your documents, including:

1. Text formatting: You can change the font, size, color, and style of your text.

2. Paragraph formatting: You can adjust the alignment, spacing, and indentation of your paragraphs.

3. Bullets and numbering: You can add bullet points and numbered lists to your document.

4. Tables: You can create tables and adjust their size, formatting, and content.

5. Images: You can insert images into your document and adjust their size, placement, and alignment.

To access these options, select the text or content you want to edit, and then tap on the appropriate formatting option from the toolbar at the top of the screen.

Saving and Sharing Documents

To save and share your documents in WPS Office, follow these steps:

1. Tap on the “Save” button at the top of the screen.

2. Choose the location where you want to save your document (e.g. Device, Google Drive, Dropbox).

3. Enter a name for your document.

4. Tap on the “Save” button to save your document.

To share your document, follow these steps:

1. Open the document you want to share.

2. Tap on the “Share” button at the top of the screen.

3. Choose the app or service you want to use to share your document (e.g. Gmail, WhatsApp, Facebook).

4. Follow the prompts to complete the sharing process.

Conclusion

WPS Office is a powerful and versatile office suite for Android devices that offers a range of features and options for creating, editing, and sharing documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. By following the steps outlined in this tutorial, you can learn how to use WPS Office effectively and make the most of its many features. Whether you are a student, professional, or casual user, WPS Office can help you work more efficiently and effectively on your mobile device.

