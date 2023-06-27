“World Class Cocktail Festival”: Experience the Finest Cocktail Craftsmanship at World Class Cocktail Festival with Sips, Relishes, and Discoveries

World Class Cocktail Festival: A Weekend of Mixology and More

Are you ready for a weekend filled with your favorite spirits mixed by the top bartenders in the country? Look no further than the World Class Cocktail Festival, hosted by Diageo Reserve at A DOT by GNH, Gurugram, Gurugram on July 1st and 2nd. This festival is part of the 14th edition of World Class, the world’s biggest and most prestigious bartending competition, with Sobhita Dhulipala as its ambassador.

Book your tickets now at https://insider.in/world-class-cocktail-festival-2023-jul1-2023/event and prepare for an immersive experience. The festival will feature dedicated zones to sample your favorite spirits, with cocktails made by the top 15 bartenders in India. From whisky to gin, expect to taste some of the finest spirits in the world.

The festival will also have international pop-ups showcasing bars from around the globe, including Maybe Sammy in The Rocks, Sydney, which was named Australia’s best bar and ranked 29th in the World’s 50 Best Bars list 2022. Additionally, panel discussions will provide food for thought on topics such as the trend of clarified cocktails, sustainability in the alcohol industry, smart bars, fermentation, and more.

Pair your craft cocktails with delicious nibbles and desserts, including a special dessert zone where classic spirits are added to your favorite sweet treats. Adult milkshakes, coffee cocktails, and desserts finished with a generous drizzle of select tipples await sweet lovers.

The festival will culminate in the final stage of the World Class bartending competition, where the top 15 bartenders from India will compete for the title of 2023 World Class India Bartender of the Year. The expert jury, featuring food columnist and author Vir Sanghvi, Ashish Kapur, the founder of Whiskey Samba and The Wine Company, chef Manu Chandra, award-winning bartender Millie Tang, Yangdup Lama, one of India’s foremost mixologists, and Jenna Ba, the global brand ambassador for Diageo, will judge the competition. The winner will represent India at the World Class global finale in São Paulo, Brazil in September.

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the art of cocktail making, experience international bar pop-ups, attend cocktail workshops, and explore some of the finest spirits in the world. Book your tickets now for the World Class Cocktail Festival and get ready for a weekend of mixology and more.

