Why Does It Feel Colder Inside Than Outside : “Why does it feel colder inside my house than outside?”

Introduction

Have you ever wondered why it feels colder inside your house than outside, even though the temperature is the same? Many people have experienced this phenomenon, and it can be quite frustrating, especially during colder months. This article aims to explore the reasons why it feels colder inside than outside and offer some solutions to help you stay warm and comfortable.

Understanding Thermal Comfort

Before delving into the reasons why it feels colder inside than outside, it is essential to understand thermal comfort. Thermal comfort is the state of mind that expresses satisfaction with the thermal environment. It is a subjective experience that varies from person to person and is influenced by factors such as air temperature, humidity, air velocity, and radiant heat. When we feel comfortable, we are in a state of thermal equilibrium, which means that our body is neither gaining nor losing heat.

Reasons Why It Feels Colder Inside Than Outside

1. Lack of Sunlight

Sunlight is a significant source of radiant heat, which helps to warm our bodies and create a feeling of comfort. When we are inside, we are often shielded from the sun’s rays, especially during colder months when the sun is low in the sky. This lack of sunlight can make us feel colder than if we were outside.

Solution: Open your curtains during the day to let in natural light and warmth. You can also consider installing skylights or adding more windows to let in more sunlight.

2. Poor Insulation

Insulation plays a crucial role in regulating the temperature inside our homes. It helps to prevent heat from escaping during colder months and keeps the interior cool during warmer months. When there is poor insulation, heat can escape, making it feel colder inside than outside, even if the temperature is the same.

Solution: Check your insulation and ensure that it is up to standard. You can add more insulation to your attic, walls, and floors to improve your home’s insulation.

3. Drafts

Drafts are small openings or gaps in your home’s exterior that allow cold air to enter. They can be found around windows, doors, and vents. When cold air enters your home, it can make you feel colder than if you were outside.

Solution: Seal any drafts by using weather stripping or caulking. You can also install draft stoppers at the bottom of your doors to keep cold air out.

4. Low Humidity

Humidity is the amount of moisture in the air. When humidity is low, the air feels drier, which can make us feel colder. This is because water is an excellent conductor of heat, and dry air does not conduct heat well. When we are outside, the air is often more humid than inside, which can create a feeling of warmth.

Solution: Use a humidifier to add moisture to the air. This can help to improve thermal comfort and reduce the feeling of coldness.

5. Lack of Movement

When air is stagnant, it can create a feeling of coldness. This is because stagnant air does not circulate, which can make it feel colder than if the air were moving. When we are outside, there is often more movement of air, which can create a feeling of warmth.

Solution: Use fans to circulate the air inside your home. This can help to improve thermal comfort and reduce the feeling of coldness.

Conclusion

Feeling colder inside than outside can be frustrating, but understanding the reasons behind it can help you find solutions to improve your thermal comfort. Lack of sunlight, poor insulation, drafts, low humidity, and lack of movement are some of the reasons why it feels colder inside than outside. By taking steps to address these issues, you can create a more comfortable indoor environment. Remember that thermal comfort is a subjective experience that varies from person to person, so it is essential to experiment with different solutions and find what works best for you.

