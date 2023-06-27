“Weight loss drink recipe”: Recipe for a Refreshing Eid Drink: Lemon and Cardamom Infused Beverage for Stomach Gas Relief and Weight Loss.

Eid Special Refreshing Drink Recipe

Eid is a special occasion that brings happiness and joy to everyone’s life. It is a day of celebration and togetherness where families and friends gather to share meals, exchange gifts, and spread love. One of the best ways to make this day more special is by preparing refreshing drinks that can keep everyone hydrated and happy. Here is a delicious and easy-to-make drink recipe that you can try this Eid.

Lemon Cardamom Drink

This Lemon Cardamom Drink is not only refreshing and delicious, but it also has numerous health benefits. It helps in digestion, relieves stomach gas, and aids in weight loss. Here are the ingredients and steps to make this drink.

Ingredients:

2 lemons

1 tsp cardamom powder

4 cups water

1/4 cup honey

Ice cubes

Steps:

Start by squeezing the juice of 2 lemons and keep it aside. In a blender, add 1 tsp of cardamom powder and 1/4 cup of honey. Add the lemon juice and 4 cups of water to the blender and blend it well. Pour the mixture into a pitcher. Add ice cubes and stir the drink well. Your Lemon Cardamom Drink is ready to serve.

Stomach Gas Relief Drink

During Eid, we tend to overeat and indulge in a lot of heavy meals. This can lead to stomach gas and bloating. To relieve this discomfort, you can prepare this Stomach Gas Relief Drink that is easy to make and effective in reducing gas and bloating.

Ingredients:

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp coriander seeds

4 cups water

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 cup lemon juice

Steps:

In a pan, dry roast 1 tsp of fennel seeds, 1 tsp of cumin seeds, and 1 tsp of coriander seeds until they turn fragrant. Add the roasted seeds to 4 cups of water and let it boil. Add 1/2 tsp of salt and let it simmer for 5-10 minutes. Remove from heat and let it cool down. Add 1/4 cup of lemon juice and stir well. Your Stomach Gas Relief Drink is ready to serve.

Weight Loss Drink

Eid is a time when we indulge in a lot of sweets and heavy meals. This can lead to weight gain and affect our health in the long run. To aid in weight loss, you can prepare this simple and effective Weight Loss Drink that can keep you full and satisfied.

Ingredients:

1 apple

1/2 cucumber

1/2 lemon

A handful of mint leaves

4 cups water

Steps:

Chop 1 apple and 1/2 cucumber into small pieces and keep it aside. Squeeze the juice of 1/2 lemon and keep it aside. In a blender, add the chopped apple, cucumber, a handful of mint leaves, and 4 cups of water. Blend it well until it turns into a smoothie-like consistency. Add the lemon juice and stir well. Your Weight Loss Drink is ready to serve.

In conclusion, these refreshing drink recipes can make your Eid more special and enjoyable. They are not only delicious, but they also have numerous health benefits. So, try these recipes at home and impress your guests with your culinary skills. Happy Eid!

