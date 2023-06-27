“Watermelon sandwich recipe”: Refreshing Watermelon Sandwich Recipe

Introduction

Grilled cheese sandwiches are a classic comfort food that everyone loves. They are simple to make, and you can customize them to your liking. But what if we told you that there is a super refreshing take on this classic dish that you have to try? Chef Michael and his brother Tommy have come up with a new recipe that will blow your taste buds away. In this article, we will talk about how to create a super refreshing grilled cheese sandwich that will leave you feeling satisfied and refreshed.

Ingredients

To make this grilled cheese sandwich, you will need the following ingredients:

– 4 slices of sourdough bread

– 2 tablespoons of butter

– 4 slices of mozzarella cheese

– 2 tablespoons of pesto

– 1 avocado, sliced

– 1/2 cup of cherry tomatoes, halved

– 1/4 cup of basil leaves

– Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

1. Preheat a skillet over medium heat.

2. Spread butter on one side of each slice of sourdough bread.

3. Place two slices of bread on the skillet, butter side down.

4. Add a slice of mozzarella cheese on each slice of bread.

5. Spread one tablespoon of pesto on each slice of cheese.

6. Add sliced avocado on one slice of bread and halved cherry tomatoes on the other.

7. Season with salt and pepper.

8. Add a few basil leaves on top of the avocado and tomatoes.

9. Place the two slices of bread together, with the butter side facing out.

10. Cook for 2-3 minutes on each side, until the cheese is melted and the bread is golden brown.

11. Remove the sandwich from the skillet and let it cool for a few minutes before slicing it in half.

12. Serve and enjoy!

Chef Michael’s Tips

– Use sourdough bread for a crispy and flavorful sandwich.

– Don’t be afraid to experiment with different types of cheese. Mozzarella is a great choice, but you can also try cheddar, Swiss, or provolone.

– Pesto adds a lot of flavor to this sandwich, but you can also use other spreads like hummus or mustard.

– Avocado and cherry tomatoes are a refreshing addition to this sandwich, but you can also add other ingredients like grilled chicken, bacon, or spinach.

– Don’t forget to season your sandwich with salt and pepper to enhance the flavors.

– Letting the sandwich cool for a few minutes before slicing it will help the cheese set and prevent it from oozing out.

Conclusion

Grilled cheese sandwiches are a classic dish that never gets old. But if you want to try something new and refreshing, Chef Michael and his brother Tommy have come up with a recipe that will satisfy your cravings. This super refreshing grilled cheese sandwich is easy to make and full of flavor. With ingredients like avocado, cherry tomatoes, and pesto, this sandwich is a healthy and delicious option for any meal. So next time you want to indulge in a grilled cheese sandwich, give this recipe a try and taste the refreshing difference.

News Source : San Antonio Living

Source Link :How to make a refreshing watermelon sandwich/

