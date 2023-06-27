unique recipe: AN EXCEPTIONAL DISH YOU MUST TRY – A UNIQUE RECIPE

Embëlsira me e veçantë që keni provuar- A Very Special Recipe

Introduction

Embëlsira is a traditional Albanian dessert that is usually served during special occasions such as weddings, baptisms, and other celebrations. It is a sweet and delicious treat that is loved by many Albanians around the world. In this article, we will share with you a very special recipe for embëlsira that you have probably never tried before.

Ingredients

1 cup of semolina

1 cup of sugar

1 cup of water

1 cup of milk

1 cup of oil

1 teaspoon of baking powder

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 cup of chopped walnuts

Instructions

In a large bowl, mix together the semolina, sugar, baking powder, and cinnamon. Add the water, milk, oil, and vanilla extract to the bowl and mix well until everything is combined. Add the chopped walnuts to the bowl and mix well. Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease a baking dish with oil. Pour the mixture into the baking dish and spread it evenly. Bake for 45-50 minutes or until the embëlsira is golden brown on top. Remove from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes before serving.

Conclusion

Embëlsira is a delicious dessert that is loved by many Albanians around the world. This special recipe is easy to make and will surely impress your family and friends. The combination of semolina, sugar, milk, and oil creates a unique and tasty texture that is enhanced by the cinnamon and vanilla extract. The chopped walnuts add a crunchy and nutty flavor that complements the sweetness of the embëlsira. Give this recipe a try and see how it becomes one of your favorite desserts. Enjoy!

1. Unique dessert recipes

2. Unusual ingredient recipes

3. Exotic dessert recipes

4. Uncommon dessert ideas

5. Rare dessert dishes

News Source : AdisasKitchen

Source Link :EMBELSIRA ME E VECANTE QE KENI PROVUAR- A VERY SPECIAL RECIPE/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...