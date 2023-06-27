“Turai recipes”: 5 Delicious and Effortless Recipes Featuring Turai You Must Try

The Nutritional Benefits of Ridge Gourd

Ridge gourd, also known as luffa or Chinese okra, is a vegetable that is often overlooked due to its plain taste and texture. However, this vegetable is a powerhouse of minerals and nutrients that can benefit your health in numerous ways.

Ridge gourd is low in calories and high in fiber, making it an excellent vegetable for weight loss and digestion. It is also rich in vitamin C, which helps boost your immune system, and vitamin A, which is essential for healthy eyesight. Additionally, ridge gourd is a good source of potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure and maintain healthy heart function.

5 Delicious Ridge Gourd Recipes to Try

If you’re not a fan of the taste of ridge gourd, don’t worry. There are plenty of ways to incorporate this nutritious vegetable into your diet while still enjoying delicious meals. Here are 5 easy and tasty recipes to try:

1. Ridge Gourd Curry

Ingredients:

– 2 ridge gourds, peeled and chopped

– 1 onion, chopped

– 2 tomatoes, chopped

– 1 tsp cumin seeds

– 1 tsp coriander powder

– 1 tsp turmeric powder

– 1 tsp red chili powder

– Salt to taste

– 2 tbsp oil

– Coriander leaves for garnish

Method:

1. Heat the oil in a pan and add the cumin seeds.

2. Once the seeds start to sizzle, add the onions and cook until they turn translucent.

3. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they become soft.

4. Add the chopped ridge gourd, coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt to taste.

5. Mix well and add a cup of water.

6. Cover the pan and let it cook on a low flame for 15-20 minutes or until the ridge gourd is tender.

7. Garnish with coriander leaves before serving.

2. Ridge Gourd Chutney

Ingredients:

– 2 ridge gourds, peeled and chopped

– 1 onion, chopped

– 2 green chilies, chopped

– 1 tsp cumin seeds

– 1 tsp mustard seeds

– 1 tsp urad dal

– Salt to taste

– 2 tbsp oil

Method:

1. Heat the oil in a pan and add the cumin seeds, mustard seeds, and urad dal.

2. Once the seeds start to sizzle, add the onions and green chilies and cook until they turn translucent.

3. Add the chopped ridge gourd and salt to taste.

4. Mix well and cook on a low flame for 15-20 minutes or until the ridge gourd is tender.

5. Let it cool and blend in a mixer to make a smooth paste.

6. Serve with dosa or rice.

3. Ridge Gourd Soup

Ingredients:

– 2 ridge gourds, peeled and chopped

– 1 onion, chopped

– 2 garlic cloves, minced

– 1 tsp cumin seeds

– 1 tsp coriander powder

– 1 tsp turmeric powder

– Salt to taste

– 2 cups vegetable broth

– 2 tbsp oil

– Coriander leaves for garnish

Method:

1. Heat the oil in a pan and add the cumin seeds.

2. Once the seeds start to sizzle, add the onions and garlic and cook until they turn translucent.

3. Add the chopped ridge gourd, coriander powder, turmeric powder, and salt to taste.

4. Mix well and add the vegetable broth.

5. Cover the pan and let it cook on a low flame for 15-20 minutes or until the ridge gourd is tender.

6. Let it cool and blend in a mixer to make a smooth soup.

7. Garnish with coriander leaves before serving.

4. Ridge Gourd Fritters

Ingredients:

– 2 ridge gourds, peeled and grated

– 1 onion, chopped

– 2 green chilies, chopped

– 1 tsp cumin seeds

– 1 tsp coriander powder

– 1 tsp red chili powder

– Salt to taste

– 1 cup gram flour

– Water as needed

– Oil for frying

Method:

1. In a bowl, mix the grated ridge gourd, chopped onion, green chilies, cumin seeds, coriander powder, red chili powder, and salt to taste.

2. Add the gram flour and mix well.

3. Add water as needed to make a thick batter.

4. Heat the oil in a pan for frying.

5. Drop spoonfuls of the batter into the hot oil and fry until golden brown.

6. Drain on paper towels and serve hot with chutney or ketchup.

5. Ridge Gourd Stir-Fry

Ingredients:

– 2 ridge gourds, peeled and sliced

– 1 onion, sliced

– 1 bell pepper, sliced

– 1 tsp cumin seeds

– 1 tsp coriander powder

– 1 tsp turmeric powder

– Salt to taste

– 2 tbsp oil

Method:

1. Heat the oil in a pan and add the cumin seeds.

2. Once the seeds start to sizzle, add the onions and bell pepper and cook until they turn soft.

3. Add the sliced ridge gourd, coriander powder, turmeric powder, and salt to taste.

4. Mix well and cook on a high flame for 5-7 minutes or until the ridge gourd is slightly crunchy.

5. Serve hot as a side dish with rice or roti.

Conclusion

Ridge gourd may not be a popular vegetable, but it is a nutritious one that can benefit your health in numerous ways. By trying out these 5 easy and tasty recipes, you can incorporate this vegetable into your diet and enjoy delicious meals at the same time.

News Source : Tanisha Salwan

Source Link :5 Easy And Tasty Turai Recipes To Try/

