“Treat Yourself”: It’s Time to Indulge: Stars’ Top Recipe at FunStaurant EP177-2 | KBS WORLD TV 230626

Introduction:

In life, it’s important to take care of yourself. Treating yourself is one way to do this. It’s easy to get caught up in work and responsibilities and forget to take time for yourself. However, it’s important to prioritize your mental and physical health by indulging yourself in something that you love. In this article, we will discuss why you deserve to treat yourself and how you can do it.

Why You Deserve to Treat Yourself:

You work hard and put in a lot of effort to achieve your goals. You deserve to reward yourself for your hard work. Treating yourself is a great way to boost your mood and improve your overall well-being. You can treat yourself in many ways, like indulging in your favorite food, taking a relaxing vacation, or buying something you’ve always wanted.

Stars Top Recipe at FunStaurant:

One way to treat yourself is by indulging in delicious food. Stars Top Recipe at FunStaurant is a popular KBS World TV show that features celebrities cooking their favorite dishes. The show is a great way to learn new recipes and indulge in delicious food. In episode EP177-2, the show features a recipe for Korean-style chicken and beer. If you’re a fan of Korean food, this recipe is a must-try.

Korean-Style Chicken and Beer Recipe:

Ingredients:

– 1 lb chicken wings

– 1 tbsp soy sauce

– 1 tbsp oyster sauce

– 1 tbsp rice wine

– 1 tbsp garlic powder

– 1 tbsp ginger powder

– 1 tbsp sesame oil

– 1 tbsp sugar

– 1 tbsp cornstarch

– 1 tbsp water

– Oil for frying

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, mix together soy sauce, oyster sauce, rice wine, garlic powder, ginger powder, sesame oil, and sugar.

2. Add the chicken wings to the bowl and mix until well coated. Marinate for at least 30 minutes.

3. In a separate bowl, mix together cornstarch and water.

4. Heat oil in a deep fryer or a large pot over medium-high heat.

5. Dip each chicken wing into the cornstarch mixture and coat well.

6. Fry the chicken wings in the hot oil until they are golden brown and cooked through, about 8-10 minutes.

7. Serve with cold beer.

Conclusion:

Treating yourself is important to maintain a healthy work-life balance. It’s important to take a break from work and indulge in something that you love. Stars Top Recipe at FunStaurant is a great way to learn new recipes and indulge in delicious food. The Korean-style chicken and beer recipe featured in episode EP177-2 is a must-try for anyone who loves Korean food. So go ahead and treat yourself, you deserve it!

