“Tourette’s Diagnosis”: Rolling Stone: Lewis Capaldi Cancels Tour Dates Due to Tourette’s Diagnosis.

Lewis Capaldi Cancels Tour Dates to Focus on Mental Health

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi has announced the cancellation of all his tour dates for the foreseeable future, citing the need to focus on his mental and physical health. Capaldi was diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome, a nervous system disorder that causes physical tics, last year.

In a statement on Instagram, Capaldi said that his recent performance at the Glastonbury festival was a wake-up call, stating, “the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s, and on Saturday, it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

Capaldi’s tour dates included shows in Australia, Asia, and Europe through the end of the year. He released his second album, Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent, last month.

The decision to cancel his tour was a difficult one for Capaldi, as he expressed in his statement, “playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can.”

Capaldi’s tics were on full display during his performance of “Someone You Loved” at Glastonbury, causing him to stop singing while the audience gamely took over and finished the song for him.

Capaldi’s decision to prioritize his mental health is a welcome one, as the music industry has long been associated with high levels of stress and mental health issues. Last year, pop star Ariana Grande canceled several tour dates after the Manchester Arena bombing, citing the need to focus on her mental health.

Capaldi’s announcement has been met with support and understanding from fans and colleagues alike. Singer-songwriter James Bay tweeted his support, stating “Sending love Lewis. You got this.”

Awareness of mental health issues has been on the rise in recent years, with high-profile figures like Prince William and Lady Gaga speaking out about their own struggles. The music industry has also taken steps to address the issue, with organizations like Help Musicians UK providing mental health support to musicians and industry workers.

Capaldi’s decision to take a break from touring serves as a reminder that even the most successful and accomplished artists can struggle with mental health issues, and that it’s important to prioritize self-care and seek help when needed.

In his statement, Capaldi thanked his family, friends, team, and medical professionals for their support, as well as his fans, who have been “so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this past year when I’ve needed it more than ever.”

We wish Capaldi all the best in his journey towards better mental and physical health, and look forward to seeing him back on stage soon.

News Source : Kory Grow

Source Link :Lewis Capaldi Cancels All Tour Dates to Cope With Tourette's Diagnosis – Rolling Stone/

