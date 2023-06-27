Tomato soup recipe: A Guide to Crafting Delicious Tomato Soup

The Delicious World of Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a cooking simulation game that features over 200 tantalizing recipes for players to prepare using the game’s diverse assortment of ingredients. In this game, players can plant seeds to grow many of these ingredients and can also forage for certain foods that are only found growing naturally through the valley. Additionally, some ingredients can only be purchased, leaving players with many methods of getting their hands on the best ingredients to cook higher-quality meals.

The Versatility of Prepared Dishes in Dreamlight Valley

Each prepared dish has a variety of uses in Dreamlight Valley. Meals can be consumed to recover the player’s Energy, required for completing tasks such as Fishing, Farming, and Mining. They can also be shared with characters to increase their Friendship Level, either by presenting a character’s favorite recipe as a daily gift or by serving their requested dish in the renowned Chez Remy.

Tomato Soup is one of the most simple recipes that players can discover in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and it couldn’t be easier to prepare once the player has unlocked the Dazzle Beach biome. Here’s how to cook a delicious bowl of Tomato Soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Cook Tomato Soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Tomato Soup is one of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s many one-star recipes, which are the most simple dishes and require just a single ingredient to prepare. To cook Tomato Soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley, the player will need:

1 Tomato

Unsurprisingly, a single Tomato is all that’s needed for a player to cook up a bowl of Tomato Soup—just head to any cooking station and toss the tomato in the pot. Tomato Soup is a one-star appetizer that replenishes 83 energy. When sold at Goofy’s Stall, a single bowl sells for 26 Star Coins. Unfortunately, this isn’t much more than the player would get by selling just an uncooked Tomato, so it’s not recommended to cook this dish for the sole purpose of earning Star Coins.

How to Get Ingredients for Tomato Soup

Tomatoes can be grown from Tomato Seeds, which are purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Dazzle Beach biome for 8 Star Coins per bag. Each bag planted will grow 3 Tomatoes and can yield more if the player is accompanied by a companion with the Gardening role. Goofy will also occasionally sell fully grown tomatoes that can be purchased at his Stall.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. So, start cooking and explore the delicious world of Dreamlight Valley!

