“Tava Fry Gavar Falli Thecha Recipe”: Homemade Tava Fry Gavar Falli Thecha with a Twist

Gavar Falli or Cluster Beans are a popular vegetable in Indian cuisine. They are rich in nutrients and can be cooked in various ways. One of the best ways to cook Gavar Falli is by using a Tava. Tava Fry Gavar Falli Thecha is a simple and unique dish that is easy to make and tastes delicious. In this article, we will discuss the recipe for making Tava Fry Gavar Falli Thecha at home.

To make Tava Fry Gavar Falli Thecha at home, you will need the following ingredients:

– 250 grams of Gavar Falli (Cluster Beans)

– 1 tablespoon of oil

– 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds

– 1 teaspoon of mustard seeds

– 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon of red chili powder

– Salt to taste

– 1 tablespoon of grated ginger

– 1 tablespoon of grated garlic

– 2 green chilies

– 1 tablespoon of lemon juice

– Coriander leaves for garnishing

To make Tava Fry Gavar Falli Thecha at home, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Clean the Gavar Falli and cut them into small pieces. Keep them aside.

Step 2: Heat a tablespoon of oil in a Tava. Add a teaspoon of cumin seeds and a teaspoon of mustard seeds. Let them splutter.

Step 3: Add the chopped Gavar Falli to the Tava and mix well.

Step 4: Add a teaspoon of turmeric powder, a teaspoon of red chili powder, and salt to taste. Mix well.

Step 5: Add a tablespoon of grated ginger, a tablespoon of grated garlic, and 2 chopped green chilies. Mix well.

Step 6: Cook the Gavar Falli on low flame for about 15-20 minutes or until they are cooked.

Step 7: Once the Gavar Falli is cooked, add a tablespoon of lemon juice and mix well.

Step 8: Garnish with coriander leaves.

Step 9: Serve hot with roti or rice.

Tips to Make Perfect Tava Fry Gavar Falli Thecha:

To make perfect Tava Fry Gavar Falli Thecha, you need to clean the Cluster Beans properly and cut them into small pieces. Use a Tava to cook the Cluster Beans as it helps to retain the flavor and texture. Cook the Cluster Beans on low flame as it helps to cook them evenly. Add lemon juice at the end to enhance the flavor. Garnish with coriander leaves for a fresh aroma.

Health Benefits of Gavar Falli:

Gavar Falli or Cluster Beans are rich in nutrients and have many health benefits. They are rich in fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals. They help to regulate blood sugar levels and promote digestion. They also help to reduce cholesterol levels and improve heart health. They are also good for bone health and help to prevent osteoporosis.

Conclusion:

Tava Fry Gavar Falli Thecha is a simple and unique dish that is easy to make at home. It is a healthy and nutritious dish that is rich in flavor and taste. You can serve it with roti or rice for a complete meal. Try making this dish at home and enjoy the taste and health benefits.

