“summer salad recipe”: An Effortless Stackable Salad Recipe Ideal for a Refreshing Summer Lunch

Ready in Just 10 Minutes: A Layered Salad That Won’t Go Soggy on Your Commute to Work

Introduction

Eating healthy while on the go can be a daunting task. Fast food restaurants and convenience stores may seem like the only options, but with a little preparation, you can have a delicious and nutritious meal ready to go in just 10 minutes. This layered salad is not only quick and easy to make, but it also won’t go soggy on your commute to work.

Ingredients

1 cup of cooked quinoa

1 cup of chopped kale

1 cup of cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 cup of diced cucumber

1/4 cup of sliced red onion

1/4 cup of crumbled feta cheese

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

2 tablespoons of olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Begin by cooking the quinoa according to the package instructions. Once cooked, set aside to cool. In a large bowl, combine the chopped kale, cherry tomatoes, diced cucumber, and sliced red onion. Add the cooled quinoa to the bowl and mix well. In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper to make the dressing. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss to coat. Sprinkle the crumbled feta cheese on top of the salad.

How to Pack

One of the best things about this salad is that it won’t go soggy on your commute to work. Here’s how to pack it:

Choose a jar or container with a tight-fitting lid. Begin by adding the dressing to the bottom of the jar. Layer the salad ingredients on top of the dressing, starting with the quinoa and ending with the feta cheese. Seal the jar or container and store in the fridge until you’re ready to eat.

Conclusion

Eating healthy on the go doesn’t have to be difficult. With this quick and easy layered salad, you can have a nutritious meal ready to go in just 10 minutes. Plus, since it won’t go soggy on your commute to work, you can enjoy it anytime, anywhere. Give it a try and see how delicious healthy eating can be!

News Source : Irish Examiner

Source Link :Summer salad recipe: How to make an easy stackable salad that’s perfect for lunch/

