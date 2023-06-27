“Summer Mocktail Recipe”: “WhattaNews Presents: A Delicious Recipe for Summer Cup Mocktail”

Refreshing Summer Drink Recipe: Cucumber and Mint Lemonade

If you’re looking for a healthy and refreshing drink to quench your thirst during hot summer days, look no further than this cucumber and mint lemonade recipe. It’s easy to make, uses just a handful of simple ingredients, and is perfect for serving to guests or enjoying on your own.

Ingredients

– 1 cm thick slice of cucumber

– 1 sprig mint

– Few frozen red berries

– 120 ml clear, sparkling lemonade

– Ice

– Frozen berries, chopped fruits, cucumber slice, mint, citrus for garnish (all optional)

Method

1. Chop the cucumber and mint sprig into small pieces.

2. Bring 200 ml water to the boil in a small pan and then add the mint and cucumber.

3. Turn off the heat and leave for two minutes.

4. Add a small handful of frozen berries, let them defrost for a minute, then crush them lightly with the back of a spoon.

5. Strain the mixture. This will keep in the fridge for up to 24 hours and will be enough to make four drinks.

6. Pour 40 ml of your strained mixture into a tall glass.

7. Add a handful of ice and top up with 120 ml lemonade.

8. Garnish with whatever chopped fruit you like or some more frozen berries and mint leaves if you have them.

9. Stir gently to combine.

Health Benefits of Cucumber and Mint Lemonade

Cucumbers are a great ingredient to add to your drinks during the summer months. They’re low in calories, high in water content, and packed with essential vitamins and minerals. Cucumbers are also a great source of antioxidants, which help to protect your cells from damage caused by free radicals.

Mint is another ingredient that offers many health benefits. It’s known for its soothing properties and is often used to help with digestive issues. Mint also has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, making it a great ingredient to add to your diet.

Lemonade is a refreshing drink that’s perfect for summer. It’s a great source of vitamin C, which is essential for maintaining a healthy immune system. Lemonade also contains antioxidants and may help to improve digestion.

When you combine these ingredients, you get a delicious and healthy drink that’s perfect for staying hydrated during the summer months. This cucumber and mint lemonade is easy to make and can be customized to suit your tastes. You can add more or less of any ingredient, depending on your preferences.

Garnish Ideas for Cucumber and Mint Lemonade

One of the best things about this drink is that it’s very versatile when it comes to garnishes. Here are a few ideas to get you started:

– Chopped fruits: Try adding some chopped strawberries, blueberries, or watermelon to your drink for extra sweetness and flavor.

– Cucumber slice: Add a thin slice of cucumber to your drink for a refreshing touch.

– Mint: Top your drink with a sprig of fresh mint for extra aroma and flavor.

– Citrus: Add a slice of lemon or lime to your drink for a tangy twist.

Final Thoughts

This cucumber and mint lemonade recipe is a perfect drink for summer. It’s refreshing, healthy, and easy to make. Plus, you can customize it with your favorite garnishes to make it even more delicious. So, next time you’re feeling thirsty on a hot summer day, give this recipe a try and enjoy a refreshing drink that’s good for your health.

1. Summer Cup Mocktail Recipe

2. Refreshing Summer Drinks

3. Non-Alcoholic Beverages

4. Fruity Mocktail Ideas

5. Summer Entertaining Ideas

News Source : Web Desk

Source Link :Summer Cup Mocktail recipe – WhattaNews/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...