“Summer Makeup Tutorial”: Tutorial: How to Achieve a Natural and Radiant Summer Makeup Look

Natural and Glowy Summer Makeup Stack Tutorial

Summer is the perfect time to experiment with natural and glowing makeup looks. The heat and humidity make it a challenge to keep your makeup in place, but with the right products and techniques, you can achieve a fresh and radiant look that lasts all day. In this tutorial, we will show you how to create a natural and glowing makeup stack that will enhance your features and keep you looking flawless throughout the summer.

Step 1: Prep your Skin

Before applying any makeup, it’s important to prep your skin to ensure a smooth and flawless finish. Start by cleansing your skin with a gentle cleanser and then apply a hydrating moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated throughout the day. You can also use a primer to create a smooth base for your makeup.

Step 2: Apply your Foundation

For a natural and glowing look, we recommend using a light coverage foundation or a tinted moisturizer. Apply the foundation or tinted moisturizer evenly all over your face using a brush or a beauty blender. Make sure to blend well around your jawline and hairline to avoid any harsh lines.

Step 3: Conceal any Blemishes

If you have any blemishes or dark circles, use a concealer to cover them up. Choose a concealer that matches your skin tone and apply it to the areas that need extra coverage. Use a brush or your fingers to blend the concealer seamlessly into your skin.

Step 4: Add a Touch of Bronzer

To add some warmth to your face, use a bronzer to contour your cheekbones, forehead, and jawline. Choose a shade that is only a few shades darker than your natural skin tone and apply it lightly with a brush. Make sure to blend well to avoid any harsh lines.

Step 5: Highlight your Features

For a glowing look, use a highlighter to accentuate your features. Apply it to the high points of your face, including your cheekbones, brow bone, and cupid’s bow. Choose a highlighter that complements your skin tone and apply it lightly with a brush or your fingers.

Step 6: Add a Pop of Color to your Cheeks

To add some color to your cheeks, use a cream blush or a powder blush. Choose a shade that complements your skin tone and apply it lightly to the apples of your cheeks. Blend well to avoid any harsh lines.

Step 7: Define your Brows

Well-defined brows can make a huge difference in your overall look. Use a brow pencil or a brow gel to fill in any sparse areas and define your brows. Choose a shade that matches your natural hair color and apply it lightly to your brows using short, feathery strokes.

Step 8: Add some Mascara

To complete your look, apply mascara to your lashes. Choose a mascara that adds volume and length to your lashes and apply it evenly to your upper and lower lashes. You can also curl your lashes before applying mascara for a more dramatic look.

Conclusion

A natural and glowing makeup stack is perfect for the summer season. It’s lightweight and enhances your features while keeping your skin looking fresh and radiant. Follow these eight steps to create a flawless summer makeup look that lasts all day. With the right products and techniques, you can achieve a natural and glowing look that will turn heads wherever you go.

