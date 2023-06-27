Summer cocktail recipes: Summer cocktails demonstrated by bartenders

Bartenders Demonstrate How to Make Summer Cocktails

Nothing beats a refreshing cocktail on a hot summer day, and bartenders at The Wellington in Belmont, Il Casale in Belmont, and Sogno in Woburn have got you covered with some of their best summer cocktail recipes. From sweet and fruity to bold and boozy, these cocktails are sure to impress your guests at your next summer gathering.

The Wellington’s “Summer Breeze”

Ingredients:

-1 1/2 oz vodka

-1 oz lemon juice

-1 oz simple syrup

-1/2 oz blue curaçao

-3 oz club soda

-Lemon wheel for garnish

Directions:

1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.

2. Add vodka, lemon juice, simple syrup, and blue curaçao.

3. Shake well.

4. Fill a highball glass with ice and strain the cocktail into the glass.

5. Top with club soda and garnish with a lemon wheel.

This cocktail is the perfect balance of sweet and tart, with a hint of blue curaçao that gives it a beautiful blue color. The club soda adds a bit of fizz to the drink, making it even more refreshing on a hot summer day.

Il Casale’s “Aperol Spritz”

Ingredients:

-3 oz Prosecco

-2 oz Aperol

-1 oz soda water

-Orange slice for garnish

Directions:

1. Fill a wine glass with ice.

2. Add Prosecco, Aperol, and soda water.

3. Stir gently.

4. Garnish with an orange slice.

This classic Italian cocktail is a summer favorite. It’s light and refreshing, with just the right amount of bitterness from the Aperol. The orange slice adds a citrusy note to the drink, making it the perfect cocktail to sip on a sunny afternoon.

Sogno’s “Watermelon Margarita”

Ingredients:

-2 oz tequila

-1 oz lime juice

-1 oz triple sec

-2 oz watermelon juice

-Salt for rimming

-Watermelon slice for garnish

Directions:

1. Rim a margarita glass with salt.

2. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.

3. Add tequila, lime juice, triple sec, and watermelon juice.

4. Shake well.

5. Strain the cocktail into the salt-rimmed glass.

6. Garnish with a watermelon slice.

This watermelon margarita is the perfect summer twist on a classic cocktail. The watermelon juice adds a sweet and juicy flavor to the drink, while the tequila and lime juice give it a bold kick. The salt rimming adds a nice contrast to the sweetness of the watermelon, making it a well-balanced cocktail.

In conclusion, these summer cocktails are the perfect way to cool down and relax on a hot summer day. So why not try making one of these delicious drinks at home or order one at your favorite bar or restaurant? Your taste buds will thank you!

News Source : Wicked Local

Source Link :Bartenders demonstrate how to make summer cocktails/

