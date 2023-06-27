“Suluman Chimbetu biography”: Suluman Chimbetu: A Comprehensive Biography Including Real Name, Age, Children, and Spouse Details for 2023

Who is Suluman Chimbetu?

Suluman Chimbetu is a Zimbabwean musician, songwriter, and guitarist who was born on 14 April 1983. He is the son of the late legendary musician Simon Chimbetu and has been in the music industry for over a decade. Suluman is popularly known for his unique blend of traditional and modern music, which has won him many fans in Zimbabwe and beyond.

Real Name and Age

Suluman Chimbetu’s real name is Suluman Tatenda Chimbetu. He was born on 14 April 1983, which makes him 40 years old as of 2023.

Kids and Wife

Suluman Chimbetu has three children, two daughters, and a son. He has been married twice, and his current wife is Linda Samuriwo, whom he married in 2016. Linda is a Zimbabwean businesswoman and philanthropist who runs several businesses in Zimbabwe, including a clothing line and a beauty spa.

Biography

Suluman Chimbetu was born into a family of musicians. His father, Simon Chimbetu, was a famous Zimbabwean musician who was known for his unique blend of traditional and modern music. Simon passed away in 2005, leaving behind a legacy that his son Suluman has continued to build on.

As a child, Suluman was exposed to music at an early age, and he started playing the guitar as a teenager. He later joined his father’s band, Orchestra Dendera Kings, where he honed his musical skills and developed his unique style of music. In 2004, Suluman released his debut album, “Survival,” which was well-received by fans and critics alike.

Over the years, Suluman has released several albums, including “Ndomusiya Nani” (2006), “Non-Stop” (2009), “Gunship” (2014), and “Jamboree” (2018). His music has won him many awards and accolades, including the Best Live Performer award at the Zimbabwe Music Awards in 2015.

Aside from his music career, Suluman is also a philanthropist who is involved in several charitable causes. He has worked with several organizations to promote education, health, and social welfare in Zimbabwe.

Conclusion

Suluman Chimbetu is a talented musician and guitarist who has made a name for himself in the Zimbabwean music industry. His unique blend of traditional and modern music has won him many fans, and his music continues to inspire and entertain people in Zimbabwe and beyond. Suluman is also a philanthropist who is committed to making a positive impact in his community and helping those in need. With his talent and passion for music and charity work, Suluman Chimbetu is sure to continue making a difference in the years to come.

