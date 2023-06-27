STD diagnosis.: The Initial Indication of an STD Diagnosis Could be an Eye Infection

Sexually Transmitted Infections Can Affect Your Eyes, Says Dr. Frederick Ho

Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) commonly affect the genitals, rectum, and throat, but they can also cause infections in the eyes. Dr. Frederick Ho, a board-certified ophthalmologist and the medical director of Atlantic Eye MD and Atlantic Surgery and Laser Center, explains that although eye infections from STDs are relatively rare, they can cause blurry vision and irritation.

In some cases, an eye infection may be the first indication of an STD, as initial symptoms may have been mild and disappeared quickly. HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, is transmitted through sexual contact or exchange of blood or other body fluids. Due to their immunocompromised status, individuals with HIV are susceptible to opportunistic infections in the eyes, including herpes, fungi, bacteria, and cytomegalovirus. Kaposi’s Sarcoma, a tumor that commonly occurs in AIDS patients, can also be found in the eyelids and conjunctiva.

STDs That Affect the Eyes

Dr. Ho describes several STDs that can cause eye infections:

Hepatitis B:

Hepatitis B is transmitted through infected blood, semen, or other body fluid. An early sign of hepatitis infection is jaundice, or yellowing of the skin and eyes. Some chronic forms of hepatitis can cause inflammation of blood vessels in the retina and optic nerves, resulting in vision loss.

Syphilis:

Syphilis is an STD that can infect many organs and cause a wide range of symptoms. Corneal infection with syphilis can cause inflammation, scarring, and visual loss. When the retina, optic nerve, and internal tissues of the eye are infected, the eyes may become blurry, red, photophobic, and painful. In the late stages of syphilis, neurosyphilis can develop, causing double vision, abnormal eye movement, pupil changes, and visual loss from optic nerve and brain damage.

Chlamydia:

Chlamydia is a very common STD in the United States. An eye infected with chlamydia can feel scratchy, light-sensitive, watery, and red. Babies born to mothers with chlamydia can develop eye infections with discharge, swelling, and puffy eyelids.

Gonorrhea:

Gonorrhea infection in the eye can occur when it comes into contact with infected body fluids. A newborn’s eye can become infected with gonorrhea during birth and delivery. An infected eye may have green or yellow pus-like discharge, feel swollen, red, painful, and light-sensitive.

Pubic Lice and Scabies:

Pubic lice are caused by tiny parasites that have a crab-like appearance under the microscope. Lice infestation of the eyelashes can make the eyelids itchy and red. Scabies is a very contagious mite infection that spreads through skin-to-skin contact with an infected person. The parasite lives in and on the skin, and a rash can develop on the infected eyelids.

Prevention and Treatment

Eye diseases caused by STDs can result in serious eye damage and vision loss. Early diagnosis and treatment can help prevent permanent scarring and blindness. Prophylactic antibiotic eye medication applied to a newborn’s eyes at birth can prevent chlamydia and gonorrhea infections.

If you experience any symptoms of an eye infection, such as blurry vision, irritation, or redness, it is important to see a doctor immediately. Dr. Ho and his team at Atlantic Eye MD provide comprehensive eye care services, including diagnosis and treatment of eye infections caused by sexually transmitted diseases.

News Source : Florida Today

Source Link :An eye infection can be the first sign leading to an STD diagnosis/

