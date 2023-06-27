“squid recipe”: Try this simple and mouthwatering recipe for squid

Bill Spadea’s Unique Recipe for Fresh Squid

During a recent podcast broadcast at Jenkinson’s, one of the guests brought out a fresh catch straight off his commercial fishing boat. While most people prefer deep-fried calamari with marinara sauce as an appetizer, Bill Spadea, the New Jersey 101.5 talk show host, took a different approach with the fresh squid that he got his hands on.

After his mother-in-law cleaned the cephalopod, Spadea decided to prepare it in a unique way. He took the cleaned squid out of the fridge and placed it in a small colander over a glass bowl. He then poured the juice of one and a half squeezed lemons over the squid and let it sit for a couple of minutes.

Spadea then prepared a bowl of lemon zest and another with three to four crushed cloves of garlic. He also gathered red pepper flakes, sea salt, black pepper, oregano, capers, and avocado oil. In a frying pan, he heated the avocado oil and then pat-dried the squid before throwing it into the pan.

The key to ensuring that the squid doesn’t overcook is to keep it in the frying pan for only 75-90 seconds at the most. After 60 seconds, Spadea threw in the garlic and added all the spices. After another 30 seconds, he removed the squid from the heat and added it to a bowl. He then added the lemon zest and capers and served the dish.

Spadea’s recipe for fresh squid is perfect for anyone who wants to try something new with this seafood delicacy. It is a quick and easy recipe that can be prepared in less than ten minutes and requires only a few ingredients. Spadea’s recipe is perfect for a light lunch or dinner, and it can be served with some salad or vegetables.

If you’re looking for more of Spadea’s recipes, you can check out his holiday breakfast recipe ‘The Half English’ or his Father’s Day cheesesteak recipe. Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, and taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

In conclusion, Spadea’s recipe for fresh squid is a delicious and unique way to enjoy this seafood delicacy. It is a simple recipe that requires only a few ingredients and can be prepared in less than ten minutes. So if you’re in the mood for something different, give Spadea’s recipe a try. You won’t be disappointed!

1. seafood recipes

2. easy dinner ideas

3. tasty squid dishes

4. Mediterranean cuisine

5. quick and simple recipes

News Source : New Jersey 101.5

Source Link :You need to try this easy and delicious squid recipe/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...