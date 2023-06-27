“sperm count and COVID-19”: Men’s sperm count may be impacted by COVID-19 infection

COVID-19 Infection Can Lower Sperm Quality in Men, Even Months After Recovery

A new study has found that even a mild COVID-19 infection can lead to a months-long drop in sperm in men. The research discovered lower sperm concentrations and fewer sperm that were able to swim in men an average of 100 days after COVID-19 infection, which is enough time for new sperm to be produced. This is the first study to follow men for a longer period after COVID-19 infection, as previous studies have only shown semen quality affected in the short term following COVID-19 infection.

The study was conducted by researchers led by Rocio Núñez-Calonge, scientific advisor at UR International Group, Scientific Reproduction Unit in Madrid, Spain. The researchers observed that in some men attending clinics in Spain for assisted reproduction treatment, semen quality was worse after COVID-19 infection than before, even though they had recovered and the infection was mild. This prompted the researchers to study the long-term effects of COVID-19 on semen quality.

The research team recruited 45 men with an average age of 31 at six reproductive clinics in Spain between February 2020 and October 2022. All had a confirmed diagnosis of mild COVID-19. The clinics had data from analysis of semen samples taken before the men were infected.

The men had another semen sample taken between 17 and 516 days after infection. The researchers analyzed all the samples taken up to 100 days after infection, and then analyzed a subset of samples taken more than 100 days later.

The researchers found statistically significant differences in a number of metrics, including semen volume, which was down 20%, and sperm concentration, which was down 26.5%. They also found a drop in sperm count, down 37.5%, and total motility, which is being able to move and swim forward, down 9%. Numbers of live sperm were also down 5%. Motility and the total sperm count were the most severely affected. Half of the men had total sperm counts that were 57% lower after COVID-19 infection compared to their pre-COVID samples.

The findings were presented at the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology annual meeting, in Copenhagen. The findings suggest that COVID-19 can affect male fertility without the men showing any clinical symptoms of the disease. Inflammation damage to the immune system may play a role in the permanent damage caused by the virus.

The researchers believe clinicians should be aware of the damaging effects of SARS-CoV-2 virus on male fertility and that there are likely to be additional factors that contribute to long-term sperm parameters decrease. The identity of these factors is currently unknown, and the researchers did not measure hormonal levels in this study.

In conclusion, the study found that even a mild COVID-19 infection can lead to a months-long drop in sperm in men. The findings suggest that COVID-19 can affect male fertility without the men showing any clinical symptoms of the disease. Clinicians should be aware of the damaging effects of SARS-CoV-2 virus on male fertility, and further research is required to identify additional factors that contribute to long-term sperm parameters decrease.

News Source : UPI

Source Link :COVID-19 infection could affect sperm count of men/

