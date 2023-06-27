“Spectacular Family Home with Swimming Pool and Huge Rooms”: Discover the Spectacular New Home of Amandine Pellissard’s Family, Featuring Spacious Rooms and a Swimming Pool (with Photos)

Amandine Pellissard: Huge Family, Luxurious Home, and a Life by the Sea

Amandine and Alexandre Pellissard, with their eight children, live just a few steps away from the sea. Their story has recently caught the attention of many, especially after Amandine has revealed their luxurious new home in a Baby Story video from Jeremstar published on June 11 on YouTube.

Meet the Pellissard Family

Amandine Pellissard is a French YouTuber who has been documenting her life with her family on her channel “Les Pellissard” for several years now. Along with her husband Alexandre, they have eight children – six boys and two girls – aged between 3 and 16 years old.

The Pellissard family is known for their unconventional lifestyle, which involves homeschooling their children and traveling across Europe in a motorhome. However, their latest move to a luxurious new home by the sea has raised some eyebrows.

A Peek Inside the Pellissard’s Luxurious New Home

In the Baby Story video from Jeremstar, Amandine gave a tour of their new home, which is a spacious and modern villa located in a picturesque seaside town in France. The house has eight bedrooms, four bathrooms, a large living room and dining area, a fully equipped kitchen, and a swimming pool.

The house is tastefully decorated with a minimalist and contemporary style. The living room features a large white sofa, a fireplace, and a flat-screen TV. The bedrooms are also decorated in neutral tones with comfortable beds and plenty of storage space.

Amandine’s video also showed the family’s new garden, which has a stunning view of the sea. The garden features a large terrace with outdoor furniture, a barbecue area, and a swimming pool with a slide.

Controversy Surrounding the Pellissard’s New Home

While many have praised the Pellissard family for their new home, others have criticized them for their extravagant lifestyle. Some have questioned how a family with eight children can afford such a luxurious home and accused them of exploiting their children for views and money.

Amandine has addressed these criticisms in a video on her channel, saying that the family’s new home was a result of their hard work and dedication to their YouTube channel. She also emphasized that their children’s well-being and education are their top priorities.

She said, “We work hard to provide for our family, and our YouTube channel is just one of the ways we do that. We’re not exploiting our children; we’re sharing our lives with our viewers. And as for our children’s education, we believe that homeschooling gives them the best opportunities to learn and grow.”

A Life by the Sea

Despite the controversy surrounding their new home, the Pellissard family seems to be enjoying their life by the sea. They have been sharing photos and videos of their beach outings, swimming in their pool, and enjoying the beautiful views from their garden.

Their decision to move to a seaside town reflects their love for nature and adventure. It also gives their children the opportunity to explore and learn about the environment around them.

The Pellissard’s Journey Continues

For the Pellissard family, their journey continues, and their new home by the sea is just another chapter in their unconventional and adventurous life. They may face criticism and controversy along the way, but they remain dedicated to their family and their YouTube channel.

As Amandine said in her video, “We’re not perfect, and we’re still learning as we go. But we’re a family, and we love each other, and that’s what matters most.”

News Source : Stacy

Source Link :Amandine Pellissard: huge rooms, swimming pool… Discover the family’s spectacular new home (Photos)/

