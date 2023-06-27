Sheer Khurma Recipe: Sheer Khurma Recipe for Eid: A Festive Delight of Flavorful Vermicelli Pudding

Eid Special Sheer Khurma Recipe: Rich Vermicelli Pudding for a Festive Delight

Eid is a special occasion for Muslims all around the world. It is a time for celebration, family gatherings, and delicious food. One of the most popular dishes during this festival is Sheer Khurma, a rich and creamy vermicelli pudding that is a must-have for the Eid feast. It is a dessert that is loved by everyone, young and old, and is easy to make with just a few ingredients.

Ingredients:

1 cup vermicelli

1 litre milk

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup ghee

1/4 cup chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios)

1/4 cup raisins

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

1/4 tsp saffron

Instructions:

Heat ghee in a pan and fry the vermicelli until golden brown. Take it out and keep aside. In the same pan, add the chopped nuts and raisins and fry until golden brown. Take it out and keep aside. In a separate pot, boil the milk and add sugar, cardamom powder, and saffron. Stir well and let it simmer for 10-15 minutes. Add the fried vermicelli and nuts to the milk and stir well. Let it cook for another 5 minutes. Turn off the heat and let the Sheer Khurma cool down to room temperature. Chill in the fridge for a couple of hours before serving.

Tips:

You can add more or less sugar depending on your taste.

You can also add some rose water for extra flavour.

You can use any kind of nuts you like. Some people also add dates or figs to the Sheer Khurma.

Make sure to keep stirring the milk to prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pot.

Variations:

There are many variations of Sheer Khurma that you can try. Here are a few:

Chocolate Sheer Khurma:

Add some cocoa powder to the milk and sugar mixture to make a chocolate-flavoured Sheer Khurma. Top it off with some chocolate chips for extra indulgence.

Coconut Sheer Khurma:

Replace the nuts with shredded coconut and use coconut milk instead of regular milk for a tropical twist on the traditional Sheer Khurma.

Mango Sheer Khurma:

Add pureed mango to the milk and sugar mixture to make a fruity and refreshing Sheer Khurma. Top it off with some diced mango for extra flavour.

Conclusion:

Sheer Khurma is a delicious and easy-to-make dessert that is perfect for the Eid feast. With just a few ingredients, you can create a rich and creamy vermicelli pudding that is loved by everyone. Try out the recipe and add your own twist to make it even more special.

