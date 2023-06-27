“Shami Kabab Recipe”: Shehzadi’s Food Vlog: How to Make Reshedaar Shami Kebab Recipe

RESHEDAAR SHAMI KABAB RECIPE

Shami kabab is a popular Pakistani dish that is enjoyed by people of all ages. It is a delicious and healthy snack that can be eaten on its own or served with chutney and salad. Reshedaar Shami Kabab is a variant of the traditional Shami Kabab that is made with split chickpeas (Chana Dal) and minced meat. It is a perfect dish for a family dinner or a party. In this article, we will be sharing the recipe for Reshedaar Shami Kabab.

Ingredients

500g minced meat (beef or mutton)

1 cup chana dal (split chickpeas)

1 onion, chopped

1 tablespoon ginger paste

1 tablespoon garlic paste

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1 teaspoon garam masala powder

4-5 green chilies, chopped

2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

Instructions

Soak the chana dal in water for at least 2-3 hours. Drain the water and grind the chana dal to a smooth paste. In a large bowl, mix together the minced meat, chana dal paste, chopped onion, ginger paste, garlic paste, cumin powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, garam masala powder, chopped green chilies, chopped coriander leaves, and salt. Mix well until everything is well combined. Cover the bowl with a cling film and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Take a small portion of the mixture and shape it into a small patty or kabab. Repeat until all the mixture is used up. Heat oil in a frying pan on medium heat. Fry the kababs until they are golden brown on both sides. Remove from heat and place on a paper towel to absorb any excess oil. Serve hot with chutney and salad.

Tips

Make sure the chana dal paste is smooth, otherwise the kababs may fall apart while frying.

You can add more or less spices according to your taste.

If the mixture is too wet, you can add some breadcrumbs to bind it together.

If you are making the kababs for a party, you can shape them into small balls and serve them as appetizers.

You can also freeze the kababs for later use. Just place them in a ziplock bag and freeze. When you want to use them, thaw them in the refrigerator and fry as usual.

Conclusion

Reshedaar Shami Kabab is a delicious and healthy snack that is perfect for any occasion. It is easy to make and can be served with chutney and salad. You can also freeze the kababs for later use. Give this recipe a try and let us know how it turned out!

