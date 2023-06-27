Shahzada Dawood Titanic: Pakistani Businessman Shahzada Dawood and His Teenage Son Perish in Titanic Submarine Tragedy

British-Pakistani Tycoon and Son Among Five Dead in Titanic Submarine Tragedy

A British-based Pakistani tycoon and his teenage son are among the five people who perished aboard the Titanic tourist submarine that went missing last week. The US Coast Guard announced that the remains of the submersible vessel were found by an ROV on the ocean bed near the wreck of the Titanic liner. The wreckage of the Titanic, which sank in the North Atlantic Ocean on 15 April 1912 after it hit an iceberg, is located at a depth of 12,500 feet.

Shahzada Dawood, 48, a business advisor and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood were two of the people on board the submersible. The father and son took part in the expedition with French submersible pilot Paul-Henry Nargeolet, chief executive and founder of OceanGate Expeditions Stockton Rushton, and British billionaire Mr Harding.

In a statement before the discovery of the Titanic’s remains, the Dawood family described Mr Dawood as “a loving father” and said Suleman was a university student. Mr Dawood was actively advocating a culture of learning, sustainability, and diversity in his capacity as Vice Chairman of Pakistan’s Engro Corporation. He worked extensively with the Engro Foundation, The Dawood Foundation, the SETI Institute, and Prince’s Trust International.

Mr Dawood studied Law at the University of Buckingham in 1998, later completing a master’s degree in Textile Marketing at the University of Philadelphia in 2000. He was the vice-chairman of both his fathers’ companies as well as a member of the founders’ circle of British Asian Trust, an international development organisation working across South Asia.

The Dawood family is among the richest in Pakistan but has strong links to the UK. Mr Dawood lived in a Surrey mansion with his wife Christine, son Suleman, and daughter Alina.

The Titanic tourist submarine was on a deep-sea diving expedition to explore the wreckage of the Titanic when it went missing. The support vessel, the Canadian research icebreaker Polar Prince, lost contact with it approximately one hour and 45 minutes after it submerged on Sunday morning. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The tragic incident has shocked the world, and tributes have poured in for the victims. The Pakistani High Commissioner in London, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, said he was deeply saddened by the news and expressed his condolences to the Dawood family. He said that the Pakistani community in the UK was grieving with the family and that the loss of Mr Dawood and his son was a great loss to Pakistan as well.

The Titanic tragedy is a stark reminder of the dangers of deep-sea diving and the risks involved. It is also a reminder of the enduring legacy of the Titanic, which has captured the imagination of people around the world for over a century. The Titanic remains one of the most iconic and tragic maritime disasters in history, and the discovery of the submersible vessel is a poignant reminder of the human cost of this tragedy.

In conclusion, the loss of Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman in the Titanic submarine tragedy is a tragedy that has shocked the world. The Dawood family and the Pakistani community in the UK are grieving, and tributes have poured in for the victims. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and the tragedy is a stark reminder of the dangers of deep-sea diving. The Titanic remains an enduring symbol of human tragedy, and the discovery of the submersible vessel is a poignant reminder of the human cost of this tragedy.

1. Shahzada Dawood Titanic

2. Pakistani businessman Titanic tragedy

3. Shahzada Dawood death

4. Titanic submarine tragedy

5. Father and son died on Titanic submarine

News Source : Eleanor Noyce

Source Link :Who is Shahzada Dawood? The Pakistani businessman who died on Titanic submarine with teenage son/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...