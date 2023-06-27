“Shahzada Dawood”: Shahzada Dawood, One of Pakistan’s Wealthiest Men, Aboard Missing Titanic Submarine | Oneindia

Titanic Submarine Missing: Who is Shahzada Dawood?

Introduction

The Titanic submarine is missing, and one of the richest men in Pakistan, Shahzada Dawood, was on board. The news has shocked the world, and people are curious about who Shahzada Dawood is and why he was on the Titanic submarine.

Who is Shahzada Dawood?

Shahzada Dawood is a Pakistani businessman and entrepreneur. He is the founder and CEO of Dawood Group, which is one of the largest conglomerates in Pakistan. The group has interests in various sectors, including construction, textiles, financial services, and real estate.

Dawood was born in Karachi, Pakistan, in 1975. He graduated from the University of Karachi with a degree in business administration. After completing his studies, he joined his family’s business and started working on expanding it.

Under his leadership, Dawood Group has become one of the most successful companies in Pakistan. The group has a turnover of over $1 billion and employs over 10,000 people.

Dawood is also known for his philanthropic work. He has set up the Dawood Foundation, which aims to provide education and healthcare to underprivileged communities in Pakistan. The foundation has built schools, hospitals, and other facilities in various parts of the country.

Why was he on the Titanic submarine?

The Titanic submarine is a luxury submarine that offers a unique underwater experience. It is designed to take passengers on a journey to explore the depths of the ocean, including the wreckage of the Titanic.

Shahzada Dawood was on board the Titanic submarine as a tourist. He was taking a break from his busy schedule and wanted to experience the thrill of exploring the ocean.

According to reports, Dawood was accompanied by his wife and children on the submarine. They were among the 12 passengers and 3 crew members on board when the submarine went missing.

What happened to the Titanic submarine?

The Titanic submarine went missing on June 1, 2021, while on a tour of the ocean. The submarine was last heard from in the early hours of the morning, and since then, there has been no communication from the crew.

A search and rescue operation was launched immediately, but no trace of the submarine has been found so far. The authorities are still investigating the cause of the disappearance.

The impact of the news

The news of the missing Titanic submarine and the presence of Shahzada Dawood on board has shocked the world. People are praying for the safe return of the passengers and crew members.

The Pakistani government has expressed its concern and is working with the authorities to find the missing submarine. The Dawood Group has also released a statement, expressing its deep concern and praying for the safe return of its CEO and his family.

The disappearance of the Titanic submarine is a reminder of the dangers of exploring the ocean. It is also a reminder of the need for safety measures and precautions to be taken when engaging in such activities.

Conclusion

Shahzada Dawood is a prominent Pakistani businessman and philanthropist. His presence on the missing Titanic submarine has shocked the world, and people are praying for his safe return.

The disappearance of the submarine is a reminder of the need for safety measures and precautions when exploring the ocean. It is a tragedy that has affected the families of the passengers and crew members on board, and we can only hope for a positive outcome from the ongoing search and rescue operation.

