“Sen Morimoto new album”: Watch Sen Morimoto’s New Video for “Diagnosis,” from His Upcoming Album.

Chicago's Sen Morimoto Announces Third Album: Diagnosis

Chicago-based musician Sen Morimoto has announced the release of his third album, titled Diagnosis. The album is set to be released on November 3 under the City Slang label in partnership with Sooper Records. The announcement was accompanied by the release of the title track and its music video, directed by New Trash and Morimoto himself.

In the visual, Morimoto plays a grocery store clerk who submits his music to a large corporation, but things quickly go awry. The music video can be viewed online and provides a glimpse into the themes and messages that Morimoto explores in his upcoming album.

This will be Morimoto’s third release, following his previous albums Cannonball! in 2018 and a self-titled effort in 2020, both released under Sooper Records. The musician expressed his desire to deviate from the commercial expectations of artists and their trauma, stating that “the discussion of this pattern has come up repeatedly with peers who felt similarly tired of being expected to share every private detail of an immigrant household or to romanticize the struggle of their working class upbringing only to find questions on the craft itself reserved for artists without those burdens.”

Morimoto’s third album takes a different approach, with each song aiming to flip the lens and “hold a magnifying glass over the systems we live in and empower us to investigate them with the same scrutiny.” The album explores topics ranging from love and spirituality to radicalization and the internal effects of life under capitalism.

On July 21, Sen Morimoto will be performing at Chicago’s Pitchfork Music Festival, followed by an official aftershow at Schubas Tavern the next night. Tickets are still available for those who wish to see the musician perform live.

The announcement of Diagnosis and its accompanying music video has generated excitement among fans of Sen Morimoto. The artist’s unique approach to music and his desire to explore important themes and messages have garnered him a loyal following.

The music video for “Diagnosis” showcases Morimoto’s talent as a musician and director, with its creative and thought-provoking visuals. The album’s release in November is highly anticipated, and fans are eager to hear more from the Chicago-based artist.

Overall, Sen Morimoto’s announcement of his third album is an exciting development in the music industry. His unique approach to music and his desire to explore important themes and messages are sure to make Diagnosis a thought-provoking and engaging listen. Fans of the artist are eagerly awaiting its release and cannot wait to see what Sen Morimoto has in store for them next.

News Source : Matthew Strauss

Source Link :Sen Morimoto Announces New Album Diagnosis, Shares Video for New Song: Watch/

