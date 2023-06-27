“Sen Morimoto Diagnosis Song”: Listen to Sen Morimoto’s New Track “Diagnosis”

Chicago Musician Sen Morimoto Announces Third Album “Diagnosis”

Chicago-based musician Sen Morimoto has announced the release of his third LP, “Diagnosis,” on November 3. The album will be his first with the City Slang label in partnership with his own Sooper Records. The album features the previously released single “If The Answer Isn’t Love,” and the title track, which is out now.

The Story Behind the “Diagnosis” Video

Morimoto has also released a video for the title track, which he describes as “an over-the-top story about the music industry and an artist who thinks they can fix it from within (he can’t!).” The video continues the story from his previous single, “If The Answer Isn’t Love,” and was created with New Trash. Morimoto explains that the video “brings the Faustian nightmare to life,” and that the way it is edited feels “so true to how we experience life now. It’s a hyper-capitalist information overload where every part of your story is happening all at once.”

The Message Behind “Diagnosis”

Morimoto explains that while the songs on “Diagnosis” cover a range of topics from love to radicalization to spirituality, they all “hold a magnifying glass over the systems we live in and empower us to investigate them with the same scrutiny.” He adds that over time, he has released a couple of albums in a time when “the most commercially exploitable asset an artist has is their social identity and their trauma.” Morimoto says that he and his peers have become tired of being expected to share every private detail of their lives and that they want to focus on the craft itself.

“Diagnosis” Tracklist

The tracklist for “Diagnosis” is as follows:

“If The Answer Isn’t Love” “Bad State” “St. Peter Blind” “Diagnosis” “Pressure On The Pulse” “Naive” “Feel Change” “What You Say” “Surrender” “Deeper” “Pain” “Forsythia (レンギョウの旋律)” “Reality”

Upcoming Tour Dates

Morimoto has several upcoming tour dates in support of “Diagnosis,” including:

07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/22 – Chicago, IL @ Official Pitchfork Fest Aftershow @ Schuba’s

09/28 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School Of Folk Music w/ David Longstreth (Dirty Projectors)

11/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Icehouse

11/11 – Iowa City, IA @ James Theatre

12/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy

12/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One

12/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid

Final Thoughts

“Diagnosis” promises to be a thought-provoking and introspective album from one of Chicago’s most exciting musicians. With its focus on scrutinizing the systems we live in, the album is sure to spark important conversations and provide a much-needed perspective on the world around us. Fans can catch Sen Morimoto live on tour this fall and can look forward to the album’s release on November 3.

News Source : Rachel Brodsky

Source Link :Sen Morimoto Shares New Song “Diagnosis”: Listen/

