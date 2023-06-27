“Sen Morimoto Diagnosis Album”: Morimoto Reveals Upcoming Album “Diagnosis” and Drops New Single

Chicago Artist Sen Morimoto Announces New Album ‘Diagnosis’

Chicago-based artist Sen Morimoto has announced the release of his new album, ‘Diagnosis.’ The album is set to release on November 3, 2021, via City Slang and his own Sooper Records. The album includes the previously released single ‘If The Answer Isn’t Love,’ and the title track is out now, accompanied by a music video.

A Hyper-Capitalist Faustian Nightmare

In a statement, Morimoto describes the music video for ‘Diagnosis’ as “an over-the-top story about the music industry and an artist who thinks they can fix it from within (he can’t!). I worked with New Trash again to continue the story from ‘If The Answer Isn’t Love,’ and they really brought the Faustian nightmare to life.”

The video is edited to reflect the hyper-capitalist information overload that we experience in our daily lives. “Every part of your story is happening all at once,” says Morimoto. The video is a commentary on the music industry’s exploitative nature, and how artists are expected to share their trauma and personal experiences for commercial gain.

A Critique of the Music Industry

Morimoto’s album ‘Diagnosis’ is a critique of the music industry’s exploitative nature. “I’ve now released a couple of albums in a time when the most commercially exploitable asset an artist has is their social identity and their trauma,” says Morimoto.

The album’s songs cover a range of topics, from love to radicalization to spirituality, and the internal effects of life under capitalism. However, every song on the album is an attempt to “flip the lens around,” to hold a magnifying glass over the systems we live in and empower us to investigate them with the same scrutiny.

Tracklist

The album contains 13 tracks, including the previously released single ‘If The Answer Isn’t Love.’ The complete tracklist is as follows:

If The Answer Isn’t Love Bad State St. Peter Blind Diagnosis Pressure On The Pulse Naive Feel Change What You Say Surrender Deeper Pain Forsythia (レンギョウの旋律) Reality

Conclusion

Sen Morimoto’s ‘Diagnosis’ is a powerful critique of the music industry’s exploitative nature. The album is an attempt to hold a magnifying glass over the systems we live in and investigate them with the same scrutiny. The album is set to release on November 3, 2021, and is sure to be a must-listen for anyone interested in the intersection of music and social critique.

