“Scrappy Zipper Pouch Tutorial”: Crafty Gemini’s Tutorial on Making a Scrappy Zipper Pouch with Sewing

How to Sew a Scrappy Zipper Pouch Tutorial with Crafty Gemini

Introduction

Zipper pouches are a great way to organize your belongings and keep them secure. They can also be a fun and creative project to sew, especially when using scraps of different fabrics. In this tutorial, we will be following the steps provided by Crafty Gemini to sew a scrappy zipper pouch.

Materials Needed

Before getting started, gather the following materials:

Scraps of fabric in various sizes and colors

Zipper – at least 9 inches long

Fusible fleece or batting

Thread

Sewing machine

Scissors

Ruler or measuring tape

Pins or clips

Step-by-Step Instructions

Choose the scraps of fabric that you want to use for your pouch. You can mix and match different colors and patterns to create a unique look. Cut the scraps into different sizes. You will need a total of 4 pieces that measure 5 inches x 8 inches for the exterior of the pouch, 2 pieces that measure 2 inches x 8 inches for the bottom of the pouch, and 2 pieces that measure 1.5 inches x 5 inches for the zipper tabs. Cut the fusible fleece or batting into 4 pieces that measure 5 inches x 8 inches. Fuse the fleece or batting to the back of each exterior piece. Take one of the 2-inch x 8-inch pieces and fold it in half lengthwise with the right sides facing each other. Sew along the short end to create a loop. Repeat with the other 2-inch x 8-inch piece. Place one of the exterior pieces right side up. Take one of the loops that you just created and place it along the bottom edge of the exterior piece with the raw edges aligned. Pin or clip in place. Repeat with the other loop and exterior piece. Take one of the 1.5-inch x 5-inch pieces and fold it in half lengthwise with the right sides facing each other. Sew along the short end to create a loop. Repeat with the other 1.5-inch x 5-inch piece. Place one of the loops that you just created around the end of the zipper with the raw edges aligned. Pin or clip in place. Repeat with the other loop and other end of the zipper. Using a zipper foot on your sewing machine, sew the loops to the ends of the zipper, making sure to catch both the fabric and zipper tape. Trim any excess fabric from the ends of the loops. Place the zipper face down on one of the exterior pieces, aligning the top edge of the zipper with the top edge of the fabric. Pin or clip in place. Take one of the lining pieces and place it on top of the exterior piece with the right sides facing each other. Pin or clip in place. Sew along the top edge of the pinned pieces, making sure to catch all layers. Use a zipper foot if necessary. Press the fabrics away from the zipper and topstitch along the edge to secure the fabrics in place. Repeat steps 9 and 10 with the other exterior and lining pieces. Open the zipper at least halfway. Place the exterior pieces right sides together and the lining pieces right sides together. Pin or clip the sides and bottom edges in place. Sew along the sides and bottom edges of the pinned pieces, leaving a 3-inch opening along the bottom of the lining for turning. Make sure to backstitch at the beginning and end of the opening. Clip the corners of the pouch to reduce bulk. Turn the pouch right side out through the opening in the lining. Hand stitch the opening in the lining closed. Tuck the lining inside the pouch and press the pouch to finish.

Conclusion

With just a few materials and some basic sewing skills, you can create a fun and functional scrappy zipper pouch. Don’t be afraid to mix and match different fabrics and colors to make it truly your own. Follow the steps provided by Crafty Gemini and you’ll have a finished pouch in no time. Happy sewing!

Source Link :How to Sew a Scrappy Zipper Pouch Tutorial with Crafty Gemini/

1. Sewing zipper pouch tutorial

2. Scrappy fabric projects

3. Crafty Gemini tutorials

4. DIY zipper pouch

5. Upcycling fabric scraps

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...