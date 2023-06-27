Sarah Ferguson breast cancer: Sarah Ferguson Expresses Gratitude for the “Kindness and Support” Received After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, the Duchess of York, recently confirmed that she was diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer. The news came after a routine mammogram screening revealed the illness, which was otherwise symptom-free. The Duchess underwent surgery, which was successful, and is now recuperating with her family.

In response to the outpouring of support and kindness she has received since making her diagnosis public, the Duchess took to Instagram to express her gratitude. She shared a photo of a vibrant pink flower surrounded by long green grass, with the caption, “Thank you so much for your kindness and support.”

The Duchess’ representative confirmed the news to PEOPLE, stating that she was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has been successful. Her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good, and she is now receiving the best medical care. The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days.

In a recent episode of her ‘Tea Talks’ podcast, which was recorded one day before her surgery, the Duchess spoke about her diagnosis. She shared that it was easy to put off going for the routine screening, but her sister Jane encouraged her to go. “She said, ‘No – go. I need you to go. I need you to go,’” the Duchess shared. She also referenced her father, who died of prostate cancer, as she spoke about the importance of early detection.

The Duchess’ experience underscores the importance of regular screening for breast cancer. When detected early, breast cancer is highly treatable. Mammograms are a key tool in detecting breast cancer, and the American Cancer Society recommends that women aged 45-54 get mammograms every year, while women aged 55 and older can switch to getting mammograms every two years or continue yearly screenings.

While breast cancer is a serious illness, it is important to remember that there is hope. Advances in treatment have made it possible for many people to not only survive but thrive after a breast cancer diagnosis. The Duchess’ positive prognosis is a reminder that early detection and prompt treatment can make all the difference.

It is heartening to see the outpouring of support and kindness that the Duchess has received since sharing her diagnosis. Breast cancer is a difficult experience, but knowing that you have the support of others can make all the difference. We wish the Duchess a speedy recovery and send our best wishes to her and her family.

News Source : Jill Lupupa

Source Link :Sarah Ferguson Thanks People for ‘Kindness and Support’ Following Breast Cancer Diagnosis/

