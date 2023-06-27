“Raspberry Boba Tea Recipe”: A Step-by-Step Guide to Creating Raspberry Boba Tea

Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to Make Raspberry Boba Tea

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a cozy life-sim game that offers players a chance to make friends with Disney characters, decorate their own homes, revitalize the valley, grow crops, cook meals, and more. One of the important aspects of gameplay is cooking delicious meals that can be consumed to regain energy and raise Friendship with characters in the valley. Raspberry Boba Tea is one such dessert that players can craft in the game. Here’s how to get the ingredients and make it in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Make Raspberry Boba Tea

To prepare Raspberry Boba Tea, use the following ingredients:

1 Milk

1 Sugarcane

1 Raspberry

Combining these three ingredients will result in a refreshing cup of Raspberry Boba Tea. It is a three-star dessert that replenishes a generous 1203 energy. When sold at Goofy’s Stall, the Raspberry Bubble Tea will sell for 377 Star Coins.

How to Get Ingredients for Raspberry Boba Tea

The ingredients for Raspberry Boba Tea can be easily obtained early in the player’s adventure in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Get Milk in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, acquiring Milk becomes a straightforward task once the player has unlocked the shop in Chez Remy. After Chez Remy is established, players need to complete the quest “A Restaurant Makeover,” which will unlock the ingredient shop within the restaurant. Chez Remy will now feature a well-stocked rear shelf brimming with exclusive ingredients, including Milk priced at 230 Star Coins each.

How to Get Sugarcane in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To get Sugarcane, players can purchase Sugarcane Seeds from Goofy’s Stall, located in Dazzle Beach, for 5 Star Coins per bag. Goofy will also often have grown Sugarcane for sale, and the player can purchase stalks for 29 Star Coins each when available.

How to Get Raspberries in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Raspberries are one of the easiest ingredients to acquire in Disney Dreamlight Valley. They can be foraged from bushes found in the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow biome. These bushes respawn relatively fast and will yield more than enough Raspberries to mix up more than enough bubble tea.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. So, start whipping up delicious desserts like Raspberry Boba Tea and enjoy your cozy life-sim adventure!

News Source : Game Rant

Source Link :How to Make Raspberry Boba Tea/

