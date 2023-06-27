“rainy season health tips”: Avoid Health Issues, Including Seasonal Infections, During the Rainy Season With These Tips

Monsoon Health Tips: How to Stay Healthy During the Rainy Season

In several Indian states, including Delhi and Mumbai, the monsoon season has started. While there is some comfort from the oppressive heat, this season also brings with it a number of illnesses including dengue and malaria. It’s crucial that you take good care of your health throughout this season and don’t be reckless. Maximum virus transmission occurs when dining outside during the rainy season. Here are a few ways to stay healthy during the monsoon season.

1. Drink Boiled Water and Lemon Water

Experts encourage individuals to only consume boiled water at this time of year. In doing so, the bacteria and germs in the water are eliminated. In addition, by drinking lemon water every morning with lukewarm water, dangerous viruses are expelled from the body.

2. Use Less Salt in Your Meals

One should use less salt or salt to their taste during the monsoon. Salt serves to raise the body’s sodium levels, which can eventually lead to high blood pressure. Patients with diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and hypertension should also consume salt in their meals appropriately.

3. Eat Seasonal Fruits

In this season, only seasonal fruits should be eaten. During the rainy season, you can have fruits like papaya, apple, watermelon, and pear. The nutrients in these fruits protect the body from common ailments, allergies, and infections.

4. Consume Immunity-Boosting Foods

One should consume foods that increase immunity during the monsoon. You should consume foods like pumpkin, dried fruits, vegetable soup, beets, etc throughout the season. In addition, you should get 7-8 hours of sleep every night.

5. Avoid Street Food and Stay Indoors

While it may be tempting to do so during the rainy season, you should stay indoors if you value your health. When making street food, hygiene is not given any consideration. Eating roast repeatedly, whether kept or fried, might result in gastrointestinal issues in this circumstance.

6. Avoid Uncooked Foods

During the monsoon, you should avoid consuming uncooked foods. During this time of year, metabolism moves quite slowly. The meal is digested slowly as a result. Eat freshly cut fruit as soon as possible.

In conclusion, taking preventive measures during the monsoon season can help you avoid common illnesses and infections. By following these simple tips, you can stay healthy and enjoy the rainy season to the fullest. Remember to always consult a doctor if you experience any symptoms or health issues during this time. Stay safe and happy monsoons!

