“Priyanka Chopra Biography”: Biography of Priyanka Chopra: Her Personal Life, Career, Education, Achievements, and Wealth

Priyanka Chopra is a renowned Indian actress, singer, and film producer. She has established herself as one of the highest-paid actresses in the country and has also gained international recognition for her work. Apart from her successful career, Chopra is also known for her philanthropic work and activism.

Family and Personal Life

Priyanka Chopra was born on July 18, 1982, in Jamshedpur, India. Her parents are Ashok and Madhu Chopra, both of whom are doctors. She has a younger brother named Siddharth, who is also a film producer.

Chopra’s family moved around frequently due to her parents’ profession. She spent her childhood in different cities, including Delhi, Bareilly, and Pune. She attended various schools, including La Martiniere Girls’ School in Lucknow and St. Maria Goretti College in Bareilly.

Chopra is married to American singer and actor Nick Jonas. The couple got engaged in August 2018 and tied the knot in December of the same year. They had two ceremonies – a Christian ceremony and a traditional Hindu ceremony. The wedding was a grand affair, attended by their friends, family, and many celebrities.

Career and Education

Priyanka Chopra started her career in the entertainment industry as a model. She participated in various beauty pageants and won the Miss World title in 2000. This win opened up many doors for her, and she soon started receiving offers for films and television shows.

She made her acting debut in the Tamil film Thamizhan in 2002. Her Bollywood debut came in 2003 with the film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. Since then, Chopra has acted in numerous Bollywood films, including Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Don, and Bajirao Mastani.

Chopra has also made her mark in Hollywood with her work in the TV series Quantico and the film Baywatch. She has also lent her voice to the character of Kaa in the Hindi version of The Jungle Book.

Apart from her acting career, Chopra has also produced films under her production company, Purple Pebble Pictures. She has also released several singles and has collaborated with international artists like Pitbull and Will.i.am.

Priyanka Chopra holds a degree in engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell. She also studied at Jai Hind College in Mumbai.

Awards and Achievements

Priyanka Chopra has won numerous awards for her work in films and television. She has won five Filmfare Awards, including Best Actress for her roles in Fashion and Mary Kom. She has also won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film Fashion.

Chopra was also honored with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India, in 2016. She has also been listed as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine.

Facts and Net Worth

Priyanka Chopra is a multi-talented personality who has excelled in various fields. Apart from her acting and singing career, she is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has been involved in various philanthropic activities.

Chopra’s net worth is estimated to be around $50 million. She has also been featured in Forbes’ list of highest-paid actresses in the world.

Biography

Name: Priyanka Chopra

Date of Birth: July 18, 1982

Place of Birth: Jamshedpur, India

Parents: Ashok Chopra and Madhu Chopra

Spouse: Nick Jonas

Education: University of Massachusetts, Lowell; Jai Hind College

Career: Actress, Singer, Film Producer

Awards: Five Filmfare Awards, National Film Award for Best Actress, Padma Shri

Net Worth: $50 million

Conclusion

Priyanka Chopra is a talented actress, singer, and producer who has made a name for herself in both Bollywood and Hollywood. Her dedication and hard work have earned her numerous accolades, and she continues to inspire others with her philanthropic work and activism.

