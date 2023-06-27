“Potato Ham Cheese Rolls”: Delicious Snack Idea: Potato, Ham, and Cheese Rolls | Masarap na Pang-Meryenda para sa mga Bata

Potato Ham and Cheese Rolls, Snack Recipe Idea | Masarap Pambaon ng mga Bata

Are you looking for a tasty and easy-to-make snack that your kids will love? Look no further than these potato ham and cheese rolls! This recipe is perfect for busy parents who want to make sure their children have a delicious and nutritious snack to take to school or enjoy at home.

Ingredients

For the rolls:

– 3 large potatoes, peeled and grated

– 1 cup ham, diced

– 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

– 1/4 cup green onions, chopped

– 1/2 tsp garlic powder

– 1/4 tsp black pepper

– Salt to taste

– 1 egg, beaten

– 15-20 spring roll wrappers

For the dipping sauce:

– 1/4 cup mayonnaise

– 1 tbsp honey mustard

– 1 tbsp lemon juice

– Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

1. Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). Grease a baking sheet with cooking spray or line with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, mix together the grated potatoes, diced ham, shredded cheddar cheese, chopped green onions, garlic powder, black pepper, and salt to taste.

3. Lay out a spring roll wrapper and spoon a heaping tablespoon of the potato mixture onto the wrapper. Fold the sides of the wrapper inwards, then roll it up tightly like a burrito.

4. Repeat with the remaining spring roll wrappers and potato mixture.

5. Brush the beaten egg over the top of each roll to help them brown and keep them sealed.

6. Place the rolls on the prepared baking sheet and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until golden brown and crispy.

7. While the rolls are baking, make the dipping sauce by whisking together the mayonnaise, honey mustard, lemon juice, salt, and pepper until smooth.

8. Serve the potato ham and cheese rolls hot with the dipping sauce on the side.

Conclusion

These potato ham and cheese rolls are the perfect snack for kids and adults alike. They are easy to make, delicious, and nutritious. The combination of potatoes, ham, and cheese is sure to be a hit with everyone in your family. Give this recipe a try and see how quickly it becomes a family favorite!

News Source : FOODIY REYNA

Source Link :Potato Ham and Cheese Rolls, Snack Recipe Idea | Masarap Pambaon ng mga Bata/

