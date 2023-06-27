“Pork Ribs Pampanella”: Recipe for Pampanella Pork Ribs

Smoked or Grilled Pork with Sweet and Spicy Sauce

Smoked or grilled pork with a sweet and spicy sauce is one of the most delicious dishes you will ever taste. This recipe is a classic street food from Molise, Italy, where my family is from. The dish is called “pampanella” and it’s a favorite of mine. The combination of savory and sweet flavors is irresistible, and the meat is always tender and juicy.

Technique Tip

One of the most important things to keep in mind when cooking this dish is to wrap the ribs in foil while they’re cooking. This will ensure that they retain their juices and stay moist and tender.

Swap Option

If you don’t have ribs on hand, you can use pork shoulder instead. The recipe works just as well with either cut of meat.

Preparation

Preheat your smoker, oven, or grill to 300 F. Mix fennel pollen, paprika, salt, mustard powder, dry oregano, and sugar in a bowl. Rub the spice mixture all over the ribs. Grill or smoke the ribs for 1½ hours, moving frequently if on the grill to avoid burning. Wrap the ribs tightly in foil and then place on the grill or in the oven for an additional 1½ hours, or until tender. While the ribs are cooking, mix the honey and the Calabrian chili peppers in a small pan and bring to a boil. Once boiling, remove from heat and let sit for 5 minutes.

Yogurt Slaw

This recipe also includes a yogurt slaw that is the perfect accompaniment to the sweet and spicy pork.

Ingredients

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon dijon mustard

½ teaspoon celery seed

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 bag of pre-shredded coleslaw mix

Instructions

Mix all ingredients in a bowl until well-combined. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or until ready to serve.

Serving

Once the pork is cooked, drizzle the honey-chili mixture over the top and then top with the yogurt slaw. Serve hot and enjoy!

Overall, this sweet and spicy pork dish is a crowd-pleaser and is sure to impress your guests. It’s perfect for summer BBQs, but can also be enjoyed year-round. Give it a try and let me know what you think!

1. Pork Ribs Recipe

2. Pampanella Recipe

3. Grilled Pork Ribs

4. Smoked Pork Ribs

5. Pork Ribs Marinade

News Source : TODAY.com

Source Link :Pork Ribs Pampanella Recipe/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...