Point-of-care testing TB diagnosis: The Significance of Point-of-Care Testing in the Diagnosis of TB

As someone once said, “without diagnostics, medicine is blind.” In fact, diagnostics and testing is the first step to treatment of any disorder, whether communicable or non-communicable. And although traditional lab or centralized testing has been a critical method of diagnosing a condition for long, point-of-care testing (POCT) has increasingly become more popular in recent decades. And for a condition as deadly and complicated as TB, POCT with improved modes and methods in recent years has been a huge help for prospective as well as current patients and their families.

Prolonged and complicated nature of TB

Although generally TB is not associated with sudden death, some forms of TB are indeed reported to have led to sudden deaths thereby necessitating the use of point-of-care testing and immediate treatment before taking the patient to clinical or hospital settings. Patients with both HIV and TB are particularly more complicated cases for diagnosis and treatment. In fact, with a weak immune system thanks to HIV, latent TB infection in a person can quickly degenerate into a full-fledged active TB disease. Indeed, TB causes more deaths in people living with HIV than any other disease. Furthermore, multidrug resistant TB (MDR TB) as well as extensively drug resistant TB (XDR TB) are even more complicated and difficult to detect and treat thereby further underlining the need for POCT. At the same time, because of the often-prolonged nature of the treatment regimen advised for TB patients, POCT becomes a natural precursor or complement to their treatment.

Common symptoms often ignored, POCT handy

Although TB is primarily a disease of the lungs, it can also impact other parts of the body such as the brain, the kidneys or the spine. And except for possibly coughing up blood, most of the symptoms such as coughing, chest pain, fever, feeling of weakness and night sweats appear fairly common and people tend to take them lightly. What the availability of POCT does is that it lowers the ‘entry barrier’ for patients to undergo proper tests on the slightest of doubts.

How does POCT help?

First, because the testing is done at the patient’s bedside and does not require the services of a clinical laboratory technician, it does away with the need for complex processing of samples as done during traditional lab testing therefore leading to faster test results. While the increased miniaturization of POCT devices and equipment improves portability, the adoption of biosensing and biochip technologies improves accuracy.

Second, and as a logical corollary of the first, POCT not only eliminates the need for patient’s travel but also cuts down on the time and cost of transport of the samples of the patient. In fact, same day results of POCT can lead to early and timely initiating of treatment and therapy.

Third, timely detection holds immense value. It must be remembered that the fewer new cases of detected TB during Covid-19 in 2020 and the consequent disrupted care eventually culminated in one of the highest number of deaths attributed to this disease. POCT can ensure that timely diagnosis and detection.

Fourth, with the advent of advanced POCT techniques, a patient can be detected not only with latent or active TB per se, but also whether the disease affecting him is of drug resistant, multi-drug resistant or even extensively drug resistant type, all without the support of lab infrastructure and facilities.

Fifth, unlike the conventional cultural systems that needed several weeks, today there are modern molecular detection tests allowing faster and more cost-effective methods of diagnosis of TB. Tests such as nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) and whole-genome sequencing (WGS) have resulted in a shorter diagnosis time and, therefore, faster TB treatments. In fact, because they have high diagnostic accuracy, WHO advises the use of rapid molecular diagnostic tests as the initial test in persons who may show symptoms of TB. Some of these tests are mfloDx MDR-TB. Increasingly, the WHO has also emphasized on the need to employ a non-sputum-based biomarker test that can be conducted in non-lab settings and that includes a simple initial test as a rule-out test at the point-of-care itself.

Sixth, apart from improving care outcomes and patient satisfaction, POCT can also lead to better allocation of healthcare resources and personnel thereby advancing the larger cause of public health and health equity.

Therefore, for a disease that is the second-leading infectious killer in the world, timely, accurate and convenient diagnosis is very important. India accounted for a whopping 28% of global TB cases even as it also registers most deaths, as is frequently reported. Equally worryingly, India features among the top countries with maximum gap between estimated TB incidence and the reported number of newly diagnosed cases. It is time that POCT intervention is made a more routine task among populations.

