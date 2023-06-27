“photo editing tutorial”: “Learn to Edit Like @ansterikaold with this Step-by-Step Tutorial”

Tutorial – How to Edit Like @ansterikaold with HTML Headings

If you’re an Instagram user, chances are you’ve come across the stunning edits of @ansterikaold. Known for her use of vibrant colors and creative compositions, her edits are eye-catching and inspiring. In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to edit like @ansterikaold using HTML headings.

First, let’s talk about HTML headings. Headings are used to organize content on a website or blog, and they range in size from H1 (largest) to H6 (smallest). They not only make your content look more organized and professional, but they also help with search engine optimization.

Now, let’s get into the editing process. To start, you’ll need to choose a photo to edit. Look for a photo with bold colors and interesting composition, similar to @ansterikaold’s style. Once you’ve chosen your photo, open it up in your preferred editing software. For this tutorial, we’ll be using Adobe Lightroom.

Step 1: Crop and Straighten

The first step in editing like @ansterikaold is to crop and straighten your photo. Go to the Crop & Straighten tool in Lightroom and adjust your photo to your desired crop and angle.

Step 2: Adjust Exposure and Contrast

Next, adjust the exposure and contrast to make your photo pop. Increase the exposure slightly to make the colors brighter and more vibrant. Then, adjust the contrast to make the darks darker and the lights lighter.

Step 3: Add Vibrance and Saturation

To really make your colors pop, add vibrance and saturation. Increase the vibrance to make your colors more vibrant without oversaturating the image. Then, increase the saturation to really make the colors pop.

Step 4: Add Clarity and Texture

To add depth and texture to your photo, add clarity and texture. Increase the clarity to make your photo sharper and more defined. Then, add texture to make your photo look more tactile and interesting.

Step 5: Add HTML Headings

Now comes the fun part – adding HTML headings to your photo. Open up a text editor and type out your desired text. For this tutorial, we’ll use the word “SUMMER” as our heading.

Next, highlight the text and go to the font settings. Choose a bold, sans-serif font that will stand out against your photo. We recommend using a font like Helvetica or Futura.

Once you’ve chosen your font, copy the text and paste it into your photo in Lightroom. Position the text over your photo in a way that looks visually interesting and balanced.

Step 6: Adjust the Heading

To make your heading stand out even more, adjust the opacity and blending mode. Lower the opacity to around 50-60% and choose a blending mode like Soft Light or Overlay.

Step 7: Final Adjustments

Finally, make any final adjustments to your photo to get it just right. You can play around with the temperature and tint to adjust the overall tone of your photo. You can also adjust the hue, saturation, and luminance of individual colors to make them stand out even more.

And there you have it – a stunning edit like @ansterikaold using HTML headings. With a little creativity and some HTML knowledge, you can take your edits to the next level and create something truly unique and inspiring. Happy editing!

Source Link :TUTORIAL – HOW TO EDIT LIKE @ansterikaold/

