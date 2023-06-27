“photo background editing”: Step-by-Step Guide to Editing Artwork and Changing Photo Backgrounds in Adobe Photoshop CC

Tutorial On How To Edit Artwork Editing Change Photo Background In Adobe Photoshop cc

Adobe Photoshop is a powerful tool for editing artwork and photos. One of the most commonly used features of Photoshop is changing the photo background. With this tutorial, you will learn how to change the background of an image using Adobe Photoshop CC.

Step 1: Open the Image in Photoshop

The first step is to open the image that you want to edit in Adobe Photoshop. To do this, launch Adobe Photoshop and click on the ‘File’ menu. From the drop-down menu, select ‘Open’ and navigate to the location where your image is saved. Select the image and click on ‘Open.’

Step 2: Select the Background

Once the image is open in Photoshop, you need to select the background that you want to replace. There are various tools that you can use to make the selection, but the most commonly used tool is the Magic Wand. Click on the Magic Wand tool from the toolbar on the left side of the screen.

Step 3: Make the Selection

With the Magic Wand tool selected, click on the area of the image that you want to replace. The tool will select the area based on the color and contrast of the pixels. If the Magic Wand tool selects more than the area you want to replace, adjust the tolerance level in the options bar at the top of the screen.

Step 4: Refine the Selection

Once you have made the selection, refine it by using the Lasso tool. Click on the Lasso tool from the toolbar and carefully draw around the edges of the selection. This will refine the selection and ensure that only the background is selected.

Step 5: Delete the Background

With the background selected, press the ‘Delete’ key on your keyboard to delete it. This will leave the selected area transparent.

Step 6: Add the New Background

Now, you need to add the new background to the image. You can either use an existing image or create a new one. To add an existing image, click on the ‘File’ menu, select ‘Open’ and navigate to the location where the new background is saved. Select the image and click on ‘Open.’ Then, drag the new background image onto the Photoshop canvas.

Step 7: Resize the New Background

Once you have added the new background, you may need to resize it to fit the image. To do this, click on the ‘Edit’ menu and select ‘Transform.’ From the drop-down menu, select ‘Scale’ and drag the corners of the new background to resize it.

Step 8: Position the New Background

With the new background resized, you need to position it behind the image. Click on the ‘Layers’ panel on the right side of the screen and drag the new background layer below the image layer. Then, use the ‘Move’ tool to position the new background.

Step 9: Blend the Image and New Background

To blend the image and new background, select the image layer and click on the ‘Layer Style’ button at the bottom of the Layers panel. From the drop-down menu, select ‘Blending Options’ and adjust the settings to your liking. This will help to blend the image and new background together.

Step 10: Save the Image

Finally, once you are happy with the new background, save the image. Click on the ‘File’ menu and select ‘Save As.’ Choose the file format that you want to save the image in and select a location to save it. Then, click on ‘Save.’

Conclusion

Changing the photo background in Adobe Photoshop CC is a simple process that can greatly enhance the look of your images. By following this tutorial, you can easily edit your artwork and photos to give them a professional look. So, go ahead and try it out!

