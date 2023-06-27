“Philly Fluff Cake Recipe”: Recipe for Philly Fluff Cake on Epicurious

The Iconic Philly Fluff Cake: A Perfectly Balanced Trifecta of Flavors and Textures

The Philly fluff cake is a beloved dessert across the Northeastern region of the United States. This cake is far from a traditional pound cake, as it boasts an incredibly light and fluffy texture, making it a perfect treat for any occasion. It is made with a trifecta of fats, including cream cheese, butter, and shortening, each of which contributes to the cake’s unique flavor and structure.

The cream cheese in the cake batter gives the Philly fluff its signature tang, while the butter adds richness and flavor. The shortening is key to the cake’s light, springy, and soft crumb, which is what sets it apart from other cakes. The original Philly fluff cake was created by Harry Zipes, who worked at Bruce’s Bakery in Great Neck, Long Island, which was named after his son, Bruce.

Zipes was always trying to improve every item in his bakery, and he achieved just that with the Philly fluff cake. He took a basic pound cake and added extra cream cheese and lots of real butter, resulting in a cake that was ultra-rich and popular. The Bundt cake, which also featured a chocolate ripple in the batter, quickly became a best-seller.

The Philly fluff cake’s instant popularity prompted bakeries across the tri-state area to create their own versions. The recipe we’re sharing is inspired by the one at Natale’s Bakery in Summit, New Jersey, which is famous for their all-vanilla, tender-crumbed Philly fluffs. It keeps the original triple-enriched base but skips the chocolate swirl and bakes in a tube pan instead of a Bundt. The cake is then cooled and inverted, so the thicker ring faces up, providing more surface area for the generous layer of powdered sugar on top, a signature of many Philly fluff cakes.

One of the best things about the Philly fluff cake is that it becomes even more delicious as time passes. As the cake sits, its flavor concentrates, and the crumb softens, making it just as enjoyable (if not more so) the next day. Whether you want to enjoy it for breakfast, a snack, or dessert, the Philly fluff cake is the ideal cake to have around the house.

In conclusion, the Philly fluff cake is an iconic dessert that perfectly balances a trifecta of flavors and textures. With its light and fluffy texture, tangy cream cheese, rich butter, and soft crumb, it’s no wonder that this cake has become a beloved treat across the Northeast. So, the next time you’re in the area, be sure to try a slice of this classic cake and experience its deliciousness for yourself.

