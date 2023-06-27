Peri Peri Seasoning Recipe: Create Homemade Peri Peri Seasoning with this Simple Recipe

Peri Peri Seasoning: The Ultimate Flavour Enhancer

Peri peri seasoning has become a household name for foodies around the world. It is a flavourful blend of spices and herbs that adds a zesty kick to any dish you use it on. From pizzas to french fries, chicken fries to chicken wings, peri peri seasoning is a versatile ingredient that can take your taste buds on a ride. If you are a fan of this seasoning, you know how amazing it can make your food taste.

What is Peri Peri Seasoning?

Peri peri seasoning is a blend of spices and herbs that is popularly used in Portuguese and African cuisine. It is made up of dried red chillies, garlic, lemon, onion, salt, and a few other seasonings. The combination of these ingredients creates a spicy, tangy, and flavourful seasoning that can be used on a variety of dishes.

Why Make Peri Peri Seasoning at Home?

While you can easily buy peri peri seasoning from the store, making it at home is a great way to customize the spice mix to your liking. You can adjust the level of spiciness, saltiness, and acidity according to your taste preferences. Plus, making it at home is much more cost-effective than buying it from the store.

How to Make Peri Peri Seasoning at Home?

Here is an easy recipe to make peri peri seasoning at home:

Ingredients:

10-12 dried red chillies

4-5 garlic cloves

1 tsp of smoked paprika

1 tsp of dried oregano

1 tsp of dried thyme

1 tsp of salt

1 tsp of lemon zest

2 tbsp of olive oil

Instructions:

Soak the dried red chillies in hot water for 15-20 minutes. Drain the water and remove the stems from the chillies. In a blender or food processor, add the soaked chillies, garlic, smoked paprika, dried oregano, dried thyme, salt, lemon zest, and olive oil. Pulse the mixture until it forms a paste. Your peri peri seasoning is ready! Store it in an airtight container and use it as needed.

How to Use Peri Peri Seasoning?

Peri peri seasoning can be used on a variety of dishes to add flavour and spice. Here are a few ways you can use it:

Sprinkle it on french fries or potato wedges for a spicy kick.

Use it as a rub for chicken, beef, or fish before grilling or roasting.

Add it to marinades, sauces, or dressings for an extra zesty flavour.

Mix it with mayonnaise or sour cream for a flavourful dip.

Sprinkle it on popcorn or roasted nuts for a spicy snack.

The Bottom Line

Peri peri seasoning is a versatile and flavourful spice mix that can elevate any dish you use it on. Making it at home is easy and cost-effective, and allows you to customize the spice mix to your liking. So, next time you want to add some zesty flavour to your food, try making peri peri seasoning at home and enjoy the delicious taste it brings.

