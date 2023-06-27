Peach Cake Recipe SEO keyword: “Best Peach Cake Recipe”: Recipe for Delicious Peach Cake

Peach Cake Recipe

If you are looking for a delicious peach cake recipe, you have come to the right place. This recipe from Cooking Tree is easy to follow and results in a beautiful and tasty cake that is perfect for any occasion. Follow along with the recipe below to make your own peach cake from scratch.

Ingredients

2 Peaches (about 600g)

120g Sugar

15g Lemon juice

3 Eggs

75g Sugar

10g Honey

3g Vanilla extract

25g Unsalted butter

40g Milk

90g Cake flour

200g Whipped cream (+20g sugar)

Instructions

Put the peeled and trimmed peaches together with the skins in a pot and boil with sugar. When the peaches are soft, add lemon juice and boil a little more. Remove the pulp in another bowl, filter the skin through a sieve, cool it with syrup at room temperature, and cool it in the refrigerator. Place a bowl of eggs on a pot of hot water, add sugar, honey, and vanilla extract, and stir until the temperature reaches 40 degrees. Whip with a hand mixer until it becomes a rich ivory-colored foam, then sift the soft flour and mix. Pour a little of the dough into the bowl of melted unsalted butter and milk (temperature 50-60 degrees), mix, put in the main dough, mix, pour into a 15cm mold, and clear the air bubbles. Bake in an oven preheated to 160°C for 35 minutes, cool, cut the top and bottom, cut into 4 pieces, and cut into the size of the mold to make the cake. Put a sheet in the mold, apply peach syrup, put whipped cream on top, and then put the peach pulp. Squeeze the cream, put the sheet, apply syrup, apply the cream thinly, and put the peach flesh on top.

Recipe Video

Watch the recipe video below for a visual guide on how to make this delicious peach cake.

Thank you for watching and enjoy your delicious homemade peach cake!

