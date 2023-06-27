“Pansit recipe”: Pinoy-Style Chicken Chow Mein: An Easy Pansit Recipe

Chicken Chow Mein Pinoy Style

Chicken Chow Mein is a popular dish in Chinese cuisine, but it has also become a staple in Filipino households. With its delicious flavor and easy preparation, it has become a go-to meal for many Filipinos. Here’s a recipe for Chicken Chow Mein Pinoy Style that you can easily make at home.

Ingredients:

1 pack of chow mein noodles

1/2 lb. boneless chicken breast, sliced into thin pieces

1/2 cup sliced carrots

1/2 cup sliced bell pepper

1/4 cup sliced onion

1/4 cup sliced celery

1/4 cup sliced mushrooms

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup soy sauce

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Instructions:

Boil the chow mein noodles according to package instructions and set aside. In a small bowl, mix together soy sauce, cornstarch, and water. Set aside. Heat vegetable oil in a pan over medium heat. Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute. Add chicken and stir-fry until browned. Add carrots, bell pepper, onion, celery, and mushrooms. Stir-fry for 3-4 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Season with ground black pepper and add the soy sauce mixture. Stir-fry for another 2-3 minutes or until the sauce has thickened. Add the boiled chow mein noodles and mix well with the chicken and vegetables. Serve hot and enjoy!

Tips:

You can also add other vegetables like bean sprouts, cabbage, and broccoli to the dish.

If you want a spicier kick, you can add chili flakes or hot sauce to the dish.

You can also substitute the chicken with beef, pork, or shrimp depending on your preference.

Make sure to not overcook the vegetables to maintain their crispiness.

Conclusion:

Chicken Chow Mein Pinoy Style is a delicious and easy recipe that you can make at home. With its simple ingredients and easy steps, you can enjoy this popular dish in the comfort of your own kitchen. Try it out today!

