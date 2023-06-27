OREO cake recipe: Experience the Ultimate Softness with Our OREO Cookies and Cream Cake Recipe

I Came Up With the Softest OREO Cookies and Cream Cake Recipe You Will Ever Have

If you are a fan of OREO cookies and cream, then this recipe is for you. I have come up with the softest cake recipe that is loaded with OREO cookies and cream flavor. The best part is that it is easy to make and requires only a few ingredients. So, let’s get started with the recipe.

Ingredients

1 and 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour

1 cup of granulated sugar

1/2 cup of unsalted butter, softened

2 eggs, room temperature

1/2 cup of sour cream

1/4 cup of milk

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 teaspoon of baking powder

1/2 teaspoon of baking soda

1/4 teaspoon of salt

1 cup of crushed OREO cookies

1/2 cup of OREO cookies, coarsely chopped

1/2 cup of heavy cream

1/2 cup of white chocolate chips

Additional OREO cookies for decoration

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C) and grease a 9-inch cake pan. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside. In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Mix in the sour cream, milk, and vanilla extract until well combined. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix until just combined. Do not overmix. Fold in the crushed OREO cookies and chopped OREO cookies. Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and bake for 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Let the cake cool in the pan for 10 minutes before removing it from the pan and placing it on a wire rack to cool completely. While the cake is cooling, prepare the frosting. In a heatproof bowl, heat the heavy cream in the microwave until it starts to simmer. Remove the bowl from the microwave and add the white chocolate chips. Let it sit for 1-2 minutes before stirring until the chocolate chips are completely melted and the mixture is smooth. Let the frosting cool for 10-15 minutes before spreading it on top of the cooled cake. Decorate the cake with additional OREO cookies and serve.

Conclusion

This OREO cookies and cream cake is a must-try for anyone who loves the classic OREO flavor. With its soft and fluffy texture and rich chocolate flavor, it is sure to be a hit with your family and friends. So, give this recipe a try and let us know what you think!

News Source : Cakes by MK

Source Link :I came up with the softest OREO cookies and cream CAKE recipe you will ever have/

