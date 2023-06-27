of July. “Fourth of July blueberry cake recipe”: Blueberry Square Cake: A Festive Fourth of July Treat

The Perfect Summer Blueberry Cake Recipe

Summer is here, and what better way to enjoy the season than with a delicious blueberry cake? This recipe reminds me of the cakes my mother and grandmother used to make, but with a modern twist. The silky, buttery batter is made with plain unflavored Greek yogurt, giving it a thick and rich texture. The fresh blueberries add a burst of sweetness and color, making this cake a perfect treat for any occasion.

Ingredients

To make this blueberry cake, you will need:

– Butter (for the pan)

– 2 ¼ cups flour

– 1 teaspoon baking powder

– ¾ teaspoon baking soda

– ¼ teaspoon salt

– 1 ¼ cups fresh blueberries (about 2/3 of a 1-pint box), picked over for stems, rinsed with cold water, and spread out to dry

– ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature

– ¾ cup granulated sugar

– 2 eggs

– 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

– 2/3 cup (5 to 5.3 ounce container) plain full-fat Greek yogurt

– 3 tablespoons milk

– Extra granulated sugar (for sprinkling)

– Confectioners’ sugar (for sprinkling)

Instructions

Follow these simple steps to make the perfect blueberry cake:

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Butter an 8-inch square pan.

2. In a bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt to blend them.

3. In another bowl, toss the blueberries with 1 teaspoon of the flour mixture.

4. In an electric mixer, beat the butter on medium speed for 3 minutes, or until creamy. Beat in the granulated sugar in 2 additions, beating well after each one. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, followed by the vanilla. With a rubber spatula, scrape down the sides of the bowl often. The mixture may look curdled; that’s okay.

5. With the mixer set on low speed, add the flour mixture in 3 additions, alternately with the yogurt, beginning and ending with flour. Blend in the milk. The batter will be thick.

6. Remove the bowl from the mixer stand. With a rubber spatula, lightly fold in the blueberries with any flour in the bowl until no pockets of flour show.

7. Spoon the batter into the pan. With the rubber spatula or a metal palette knife, lightly smooth the top. Tap the pan once hard on the counter to settle any air pockets. Sprinkle with extra granulated sugar.

8. Bake the cake for 45 minutes, or until set and golden on top, and a skewer inserted near the center comes out clean. Set the cake in the pan on a wire rack to cool.

9. Make 3 cuts in both directions to form 16 squares. Sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar.

Conclusion

This blueberry cake recipe is a perfect summer treat that will be a hit with family and friends. Its silky and buttery texture, combined with the sweetness of fresh blueberries, makes it a cake that everyone will love. Plus, it’s easy to make and can be ready in just under an hour. So, go ahead and try this recipe, and enjoy the taste of summer!

News Source : Lisa Yockelson

Source Link :Recipe: Blueberries brighten this simple square cake for the Fourth/

