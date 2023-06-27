“Nursing home infection control”: Staff shortages and inadequate infection controls discovered in nursing homes by Hiqa

Health Watchdog Finds Non-Compliances at Nursing Homes

Introduction

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) recently conducted inspections on 50 nursing homes in Ireland, and the findings were alarming. The watchdog discovered that only 19 centers were fully or substantially compliant with national standards and regulations. The non-compliance was identified in areas such as infection control, medicines and pharmaceutical services, protection, fire precautions, governance and management, staffing, written policies and procedures, personal possessions, and residents’ rights. The staffing levels were particularly concerning, with one center not having enough staff to meet the needs of residents.

Non-Compliance in Nursing Homes

The Hiqa inspections revealed that 23 centers were non-compliant with three regulations or less, while eight centers were non-compliant with four or more regulations. The most significant non-compliance was in the area of staffing levels. The Dundalk Care Centre was one of the nursing homes that did not have enough staff to meet the needs of residents. The staffing levels did not match the number of admissions, and the center was not in line with the current national guidance.

Residents’ Needs Not Met

The lack of staffing levels meant that some residents had to wait until near lunchtime to get washed and dressed. The residents preferred to be assisted earlier in the day. Additionally, the staffing levels at night were particularly poor, and the nursing staff were overheard complaining about the shortage of nurses on duty. This situation was stressful for the staff, and it affected the residents who relied on them for company.

Staff Shortage and High Turnover

The Hiqa inspectors spoke to staff members who confirmed that there was a staff shortage due to high turnover and the high level of staff sick leave due to the high demands of the job. The center was always busy, and there were constant admissions, which required a lot of time. On review of the roster on day two of the inspection, there was just one staff nurse rostered to work on night duty.

Negative Impact on Quality of Care

The staffing levels were not sufficient to meet the needs of residents at all times, and staff supervision was lacking in areas which resulted in some staff working without having the required mandatory training in place. This had a negative impact on the quality of care that residents received.

Failure to Protect Residents from Abuse

The Hiqa inspectors found that the home failed to take all reasonable measures to protect residents from abuse. Two staff members whose names appeared on the staff roster did not have Garda vetting in place. One of these was observed working beside another staff nurse on the orange corridor on the first day of the inspection. The staff member was subsequently moved into an office, and their name was removed from the weekly roster on the second day of the inspection.

Hiqa Orders Home to Bring Staffing Levels in Line with National Policy

The Hiqa ordered the home to bring staffing levels in line with the national policy. The nursing home needs to ensure that all staff have the required mandatory training in place. Additionally, the home must take all reasonable measures to protect residents from abuse.

Conclusion

The Hiqa inspections on nursing homes in Ireland have revealed significant non-compliance with national standards and regulations. The most significant non-compliance was in the area of staffing levels, which resulted in some residents not having their needs met. The Hiqa ordered the homes to bring staffing levels in line with the national policy and ensure that all staff have the required mandatory training in place. The nursing homes must take all reasonable measures to protect residents from abuse.

