Numbing Cream For Premature Ejaculation : “Best numbing cream for premature ejaculation”

Introduction:

Premature ejaculation is a common sexual dysfunction among men. It can lead to dissatisfaction and frustration in sexual relationships. However, there is a solution available that can help men overcome premature ejaculation. Numbing cream for premature ejaculation is an effective and safe way to delay ejaculation. In this article, we will discuss how numbing cream works, the benefits of using it, and how to use it effectively.

What is Numbing Cream for Premature Ejaculation?

Numbing cream for premature ejaculation is a topical anesthetic that is applied to the penis before sexual intercourse. It works by reducing the sensitivity of the penis, thus delaying ejaculation. The active ingredient in numbing cream is usually lidocaine or benzocaine. These are commonly used local anesthetics that work by blocking nerve impulses, reducing the sensation of pain or discomfort.

How Does Numbing Cream Work?

When the numbing cream is applied to the penis, it begins to work within a few minutes. The active ingredient in the cream penetrates the skin and reduces the sensitivity of the penis. This means that the man can have sex for a longer period before reaching orgasm and ejaculating. However, it is important to note that numbing cream does not completely eliminate sensation. It simply reduces it enough to prolong sexual activity.

Benefits of Using Numbing Cream for Premature Ejaculation

There are several benefits of using numbing cream for premature ejaculation. Firstly, it can help men overcome premature ejaculation and enjoy longer-lasting sexual intercourse. This can lead to increased satisfaction and intimacy in sexual relationships. Secondly, numbing cream is easy to use and does not require a prescription. It is also relatively affordable compared to other treatments for premature ejaculation. Finally, numbing cream is safe and effective when used as directed.

How to Use Numbing Cream for Premature Ejaculation

Using numbing cream for premature ejaculation is easy. Here are the steps to follow:

Step 1: Wash your hands and penis with warm water and soap.

Step 2: Squeeze a small amount of numbing cream onto your fingertips.

Step 3: Rub the cream onto the head and shaft of the penis, focusing on the most sensitive areas.

Step 4: Wait 10-15 minutes for the cream to take effect.

Step 5: Wipe off any excess cream with a tissue before engaging in sexual activity.

It is important to note that using too much numbing cream can lead to numbness in other areas, such as the vagina or mouth. This can reduce pleasure and intimacy during sexual activity. Therefore, it is recommended to use only a small amount of cream and to wipe off any excess before engaging in sex.

Precautions When Using Numbing Cream for Premature Ejaculation

While numbing cream is generally safe to use, there are some precautions to keep in mind. Firstly, it should not be used by men who are allergic to lidocaine or benzocaine. Secondly, it should not be used on broken or irritated skin. Finally, it is important to use only the recommended amount of cream and to follow the instructions carefully.

Conclusion

Numbing cream for premature ejaculation is an effective and safe way to delay ejaculation and prolong sexual intercourse. It works by reducing the sensitivity of the penis, allowing men to enjoy longer-lasting sexual activity. By following the instructions carefully and using the recommended amount of cream, men can overcome premature ejaculation and enhance their sexual relationships.

