“Natural hair tutorial”: How to Style My Natural Hair Without Gel: A Tutorial

How to Style Natural Hair Without Gel: A Step-by-Step Tutorial

As a naturalista, I am always on the lookout for different ways to style my hair without damaging it. One of the ways I achieve this is by avoiding the use of hair gel, which can cause buildup and dryness. Here’s a step-by-step tutorial on how to style your natural hair without gel.

Step 1: Start with Clean Hair

Before you begin styling your natural hair, it’s important to start with clean hair. Wash and condition your hair using sulfate-free products that won’t strip your hair of its natural oils. After washing, detangle your hair using a wide-tooth comb or your fingers.

Step 2: Apply Leave-In Conditioner

After detangling your hair, apply a leave-in conditioner to moisturize and protect your hair. Choose a leave-in conditioner that suits your hair type and apply it evenly throughout your hair.

Step 3: Section Your Hair

Divide your hair into sections using clips or hair ties. This will make it easier to style your hair and ensure that all sections are evenly styled.

Step 4: Twist Your Hair

Take one section of your hair and twist it tightly from the root to the tip. Repeat this process for all sections of your hair. You can also twist your hair in different directions to create a more textured look.

Step 5: Let Your Hair Dry

Allow your hair to air dry or use a diffuser to dry your hair on a low heat setting. Do not use a hairdryer on high heat, as it can cause damage to your hair.

Step 6: Undo the Twists

Once your hair is completely dry, undo the twists gently. Use your fingers to separate the strands and create more volume. You can also use a pick or a comb to create more defined curls or waves.

Step 7: Style as Desired

Now that your hair is styled, you can add accessories or style it further to suit your taste. You can wear your hair down or style it into an updo. The possibilities are endless!

Tips for Maintaining Natural Hair Without Gel

Styling your natural hair without gel is a great way to keep your hair healthy and moisturized. Here are some tips to help you maintain your natural hair:

Use natural oils and butters to moisturize your hair

Avoid using heat styling tools too often

Protect your hair at night by sleeping with a satin or silk bonnet or pillowcase

Trim your hair regularly to prevent split ends

Do not use hair products that contain alcohol, as it can dry out your hair

With these tips and the step-by-step tutorial above, you can achieve beautiful, healthy natural hair without using gel. Happy styling!

Source Link :Hair tutorial On my Natural hair (no gel)/

1. Natural hair styling tutorials

2. DIY hairstyles for natural hair

3. Protective styling for natural hair

4. Heatless hairstyles for natural hair

5. Wash and go tutorial for natural hair

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...