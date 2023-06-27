“Mutton Boti Recipe”: Aqsa’s Cuisine’s Lemon Chatkhara Mutton Boti Recipe – Perfect for Bakra Eid and Mutton Fry Lovers.

Introduction:

Bakra Eid is a special occasion for Muslims all over the world. This festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, and it is celebrated by sacrificing an animal, usually a goat or a sheep. One of the most popular dishes on this occasion is Mutton Boti. It is a delicious and spicy dish that is loved by everyone. In this article, we will discuss the recipe for Chatkhara Boti, which is a perfect dish for Bakra Eid.

Ingredients:

To make Chatkhara Boti, you will need the following ingredients:

– 1 kg Mutton Boti (cut into small pieces)

– 1 cup Yogurt

– 2 tbsp Lemon Juice

– 2 tbsp Ginger Garlic Paste

– 1 tbsp Red Chili Powder

– 1 tsp Turmeric Powder

– 1 tsp Cumin Powder

– 1 tsp Coriander Powder

– Salt to taste

– 2 tbsp Cooking Oil

– 1 Lemon (cut into wedges)

Method:

Follow these steps to make Chatkhara Boti:

Step 1: Marinate the Mutton Boti

In a large mixing bowl, add the mutton boti, yogurt, lemon juice, ginger garlic paste, red chili powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, and salt. Mix well and marinate for at least 4 hours or overnight for best results.

Step 2: Cook the Boti

In a large frying pan, heat the cooking oil over medium-high heat. Add the marinated boti and cook for 10-15 minutes or until the mutton is tender and cooked through.

Step 3: Add Lemon Juice

Once the boti is cooked, add the lemon juice and mix well. Cook for another 2-3 minutes or until the lemon juice is absorbed.

Step 4: Serve

Garnish the Chatkhara Boti with lemon wedges and serve hot with naan or rice.

Tips:

– Make sure to marinate the boti for at least 4 hours or overnight for best results.

– Use fresh and tender mutton for better taste and texture.

– Adjust the amount of red chili powder according to your taste preference.

– You can also add some chopped onions and green chilies for extra flavor.

Conclusion:

Chatkhara Boti is a delicious and spicy dish that is perfect for Bakra Eid. It is easy to make and requires simple ingredients that are readily available in every kitchen. Follow the above recipe and impress your family and friends with your cooking skills. Happy Cooking!

News Source : Aqsa’s Cuisine

Source Link :Chatkhara Boti Recipe, Bakra Eid Special, Lemon Chatkhara Mutton Boti by Aqsa's Cuisine, Mutton fry/

