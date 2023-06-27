MS Dhoni Net Worth: The Life of MS Dhoni in 2023: Home, Vehicles, Family, Bio, Wealth, Achievements, Career & Earnings

MS Dhoni Lifestyle 2023: House, Cars, Family, Biography, Net Worth, Records, Career & Income

Introduction

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, popularly known as MS Dhoni, is one of the most celebrated cricketers in India. He is known for his calm demeanor and exceptional cricketing skills. Dhoni has been the captain of the Indian cricket team and has led the team to many victories. He has also won many awards and accolades for his contribution to the sport. In this article, we will take a look at MS Dhoni’s lifestyle in 2023, including his house, cars, family, biography, net worth, records, career, and income.

House

MS Dhoni is known for his luxurious lifestyle and has a beautiful house in Ranchi, Jharkhand, India. The house is spread over 7 acres and has all the modern amenities. It has a swimming pool, gym, and a personal cricket pitch. The house has been designed by a renowned architect and is a perfect blend of modern and traditional architecture. The interiors of the house are done in a minimalist style and have a lot of open spaces.

Cars

MS Dhoni is a car enthusiast and has a collection of some of the most luxurious cars in the world. He owns cars like Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, Audi Q7, Porsche 911, and Mercedes-Benz GLC. He also owns a number of bikes including the Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat X132, and Yamaha RX-100.

Family

MS Dhoni is married to Sakshi Dhoni and has a daughter named Ziva. Sakshi and Ziva are often seen supporting Dhoni during his matches. Dhoni’s parents and sister also live with him in his house in Ranchi.

Biography

MS Dhoni was born on July 7, 1981, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, India. He made his debut in international cricket in 2004 and soon became a regular member of the Indian cricket team. He became the captain of the Indian cricket team in 2007 and led the team to many victories, including the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011. He retired from international cricket in 2020.

Net Worth

MS Dhoni is one of the richest cricketers in the world with a net worth of around $111 million. He earns his income from endorsements, brand promotions, and his salary as a cricketer. He endorses brands like Pepsi, Reebok, and Gulf Oil.

Records

MS Dhoni holds several records in international cricket. He is the only captain to win all three ICC trophies (T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, and Champions Trophy). He has also scored the most number of runs in ODI cricket while batting at number 6 or lower. He has also affected the most number of stumpings in international cricket.

Career

MS Dhoni had a successful career in international cricket. He played a total of 538 matches and scored 17,266 runs. He has also taken 256 catches and affected 38 stumpings. He is known for his calm and composed demeanor on the field and his exceptional skills as a wicket-keeper-batsman.

Income

MS Dhoni’s income comes from several sources. He earns a salary as a cricketer and also earns from endorsements and brand promotions. He also has his own production company and has produced a few films. His income is estimated to be around $31 million per year.

Conclusion

MS Dhoni is one of the most celebrated cricketers in India. He has had a successful career in international cricket and is known for his calm demeanor and exceptional skills. His luxurious lifestyle includes a beautiful house, a collection of luxurious cars, and a lot of other amenities. He is one of the richest cricketers in the world and has a net worth of around $111 million. He continues to inspire millions of people around the world with his exceptional skills and leadership qualities.

Source Link :MS Dhoni Lifestyle 2023, House , Cars, Family, Biography, Net Worth, Records, Career & Income/

1. MS Dhoni House

2. MS Dhoni Cars

3. MS Dhoni Family

4. MS Dhoni Biography

5. MS Dhoni Net Worth

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...