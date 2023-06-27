moong dhokla recipe for weight loss: Moong Dhokla – A Delicious and Healthy Breakfast Recipe for Weight Loss that Kids Will Love to Eat

Mung Dhokla: The Ideal Breakfast Recipe for Weight Loss

For those who are looking to shed some extra pounds, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It sets the tone for the rest of the day and helps to keep hunger pangs at bay. One of the best breakfast recipes for weight loss is Mung Dhokla, a savoury steamed dish made from mung beans and other healthy ingredients.

What is Mung Dhokla?

Mung Dhokla is a popular Gujarati dish that is made from mung beans, which are a rich source of protein, dietary fibre, and other essential nutrients. This dish is light, fluffy, and has a tangy taste that is sure to awaken your taste buds. It is usually served as a breakfast dish, but can also be enjoyed as a snack or a light meal.

Why is Mung Dhokla a Great Breakfast Recipe for Weight Loss?

Mung Dhokla is a low-calorie, low-fat dish that is loaded with essential nutrients, making it an ideal breakfast recipe for weight loss. Here are some of the reasons why:

Rich in Protein:

Mung beans are a rich source of protein, which helps to build and repair muscle tissue. Protein also helps to keep you feeling full for longer, which can help to reduce your overall calorie intake.

Low in Calories:

Mung Dhokla is a low-calorie dish, which means that you can enjoy a hearty breakfast without worrying about consuming too many calories. This is important for weight loss, as you need to burn more calories than you consume in order to lose weight.

High in Fibre:

Mung beans are high in dietary fibre, which helps to keep your digestive system healthy and promotes feelings of fullness. This can help to reduce your overall calorie intake and prevent overeating.

Low in Fat:

Mung Dhokla is a low-fat dish, which is important for weight loss. Consuming too much fat can lead to weight gain, as fat is high in calories and takes longer to digest than protein and carbohydrates.

How to Make Mung Dhokla

Here is a simple recipe for making Mung Dhokla:

Ingredients:

1 cup split mung beans (moong dal)

1/2 cup semolina (rava)

1/2 cup yogurt (dahi)

1/2 tsp ginger paste (adrak)

1/2 tsp green chilli paste (hari mirch)

1/2 tsp fruit salt (eno)

1 tbsp oil

Salt to taste

Water as required

Instructions:

Wash the mung beans and soak them in water for 4-5 hours. Drain the water and grind the mung beans into a fine paste. Add semolina, yogurt, ginger paste, green chilli paste, oil, and salt to the mung bean paste. Mix well. Add water as required to make a thick batter. Grease a steaming plate or a dhokla maker with oil. Add fruit salt to the batter and mix well. The batter will become frothy. Pour the batter into the steaming plate or dhokla maker and steam for 10-12 minutes or until the dhokla is cooked through. Remove from the steaming plate and cut into small pieces. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with green chutney.

Conclusion

Mung Dhokla is a delicious and healthy breakfast recipe that is perfect for those who are looking to shed some extra pounds. It is low in calories, high in protein and fibre, and low in fat, making it an ideal choice for weight loss. So, the next time you are looking for a healthy breakfast recipe, give Mung Dhokla a try!

