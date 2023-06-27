Mooli Paratha Recipe: Let’s Cook with Danish Rehmat: Quick and Easy Recipe for Spicy and Crispy Mooli Paratha

Mooli Paratha: A Spicy and Crispy Paratha Recipe

Introduction

Mooli paratha is a popular Indian dish that combines the unique flavor of radish with the crispy texture of a paratha. This dish is perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and can be served with a variety of accompaniments such as yogurt, chutney, or pickles. Mooli paratha is easy to make and requires only a few ingredients, making it a quick and easy recipe for anyone to try.

Ingredients

To make mooli paratha, you will need the following ingredients:

2 cups of whole wheat flour

1 cup of grated radish (mooli)

1 teaspoon of red chili powder

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of cumin seeds

1 teaspoon of coriander powder

1 tablespoon of chopped coriander leaves

Water as needed

Oil or ghee for cooking

Instructions

1. In a large mixing bowl, combine the whole wheat flour, salt, cumin seeds, coriander powder, and red chili powder.

2. Add the grated radish and chopped coriander leaves to the bowl and mix well.

3. Slowly add water to the bowl and knead the dough until it is smooth and pliable. The dough should not be too soft or too hard.

4. Cover the dough and let it rest for about 15 minutes.

5. Divide the dough into equal-sized balls.

6. Roll out each ball into a circle, using a rolling pin and some flour to prevent sticking.

7. Heat a tawa (griddle) or a non-stick pan over medium heat.

8. Place one paratha on the tawa and cook for about 1 minute or until small bubbles start to form on the surface.

9. Flip the paratha over and brush some oil or ghee on the cooked side.

10. Cook for another minute or until the paratha is golden brown on both sides.

11. Repeat the process with the remaining dough balls.

12. Serve hot with yogurt, chutney, or pickles.

Tips

Add water to the dough slowly to avoid making it too soft.

Make sure the tawa or pan is hot before placing the paratha on it.

Brushing oil or ghee on the cooked side of the paratha will make it crispy.

You can adjust the amount of red chili powder according to your taste preferences.

Conclusion

Mooli paratha is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that is perfect for any meal of the day. With its unique flavor and crispy texture, this paratha is sure to become a favorite in your household. So, why not try making mooli paratha today and impress your family and friends with your cooking skills?

